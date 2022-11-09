SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
Nov 09, 2022, 07:30 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
United States Toll-Free: +1 844 200 6205
United States Toll/International: +1 646 904 5544
Access Code: 844358
To pre-register for this call, use the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0776790d&confId=42638
Investors:
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected]
Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected]
SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd.
