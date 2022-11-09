SIGNET JEWELERS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.

The call details are:

United States Toll-Free: +1 844 200 6205

United States Toll/International: +1 646 904 5544

Access Code: 844358

To pre-register for this call, use the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0776790d&confId=42638 

Investors:

Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations
+1 330 665 6530
[email protected] 

Media:

Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer                 
+1 330 668 5932
[email protected] 

