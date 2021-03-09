Signet Jewelers presents check for $4.1 million to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2020 St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign

"As a company with a purpose of inspiring love, we're passionate about supporting St. Jude in its critical mission to help children fight cancer and other life-threatening diseases – and so are our employees and customers. In fact, since we first began our partnership with St. Jude 22 years ago, we've raised more than $81 million," said Virginia C. Drosos, CEO Signet Jewelers. "I'm also thrilled that this year's contribution moves us closer to completing our most recent commitment toward funding the hospital's $50 million Kay Research & Care Center."

Beyond the company's fundraising support, we're proud to create incremental awareness and be strong advocates for St. Jude, as our employees connect our customers to the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children®. In turn, the loyalty of Signet's customers, can be seen with their purchases of plush and give-at-the-register donations in Signet's Kay Jewelers, Jared, Zales and Piercing Pagoda stores. This year, however, more customers shopped online instead of visiting stores as a result of COVID-19. Signet employees worked hard to convey, to customers, the importance of supporting the kids and families at St. Jude, while also contributing themselves as part of our employee giving campaign.

"The kindness and compassion that our partners share year after year during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is truly invaluable," said Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This holiday season was like no other, but one thing remained certain: the outpouring of generosity from our St. Jude family. Our partners, their employees and customers continue to have big hearts for the children of St. Jude and their support helps ensure our doctors and researchers will continue their tireless work to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign unites celebrities, world-class brands and their generous customers to support a common goal - to build awareness and raise funds to support vital research and treatment. St. Jude continues to uphold its promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

ABOUT SIGNET JEWELERS

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com . Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com . See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk , www.ernestjones.co.uk , www.peoplesjewellers.com , www.pagoda.com , and www.jamesallen.com .

