Signet Launches Signet Love Inspires Foundation

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry announced today it has established its Signet Love Inspires Foundation. The new Foundation, through its approved grants, supports 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organizations in the United States that support underserved women and children, and social change advocacy. These Foundation-supported causes are directly aligned with Signet's mission to enable all people to Celebrate Life and Express Love, and its Purpose – Inspiring Love.

The Foundation also provides matching gifts for Signet U.S. team members who make personal contributions to non-profit organizations meeting established criteria, and builds on Signet's efforts to champion its community impact programs, as outlined in its Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report and support it in achieving its 2030 Corporate Sustainability Goals. The Signet Love Inspires Foundation already has provided grants in 2021 to non-profit organizations such as the Equal Justice Initiative, The Trevor Project and Jewelers for Children.

"Our Purpose is Inspiring Love. It's based on a fundamental belief we hold dear: the more love there is in the world, the better the world is for all of us," said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos. "We formally established governance for the Signet Love Inspires Foundation with a Board of Directors, Officers and Grant Committee, along with a robust work plan. Our established governance structure enables us to measure impact at every level and communicate progress and results regularly in line with our Environmental, Social and Governance-related Three Loves: Love for All People, Love for Our Team, and Love for Our Planet and Products."

Today, Signet's charitable giving and community impact is provided through three distinct avenues:

Grants awarded through our Signet Love Inspires Foundation, which also provides matching gifts to qualified non-profit organizations our team members personally support

Signet's Team Member Relief Fund, which provides financial grants to eligible team members in countries where we operate who have encountered a financial hardship for reasons beyond their control

Cause Marketing Programs, such as Signet's 22-year partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the U.S., which has raised $81 million to date

To learn more about the Signet Love Inspires Foundation including eligibility criteria, how to apply for a grant, and contact information please visit Signet Love Inspires Foundation.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for three consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, www.rocksbox.com and www.jamesallen.com.

About the Signet Love Inspires Foundation

The Signet Love Inspires Foundation was established in 2021 as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the aim of providing grants to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations supporting underserved women and children, and social change advocacy. Additionally, the Foundation provides matching gifts to qualified 501(c)3 non-profit organizations our team members personally support. Contact: [email protected]

