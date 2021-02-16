Signia Launches Motion X Hearing Aids, Introducing World's First Rechargeable Super Power Hearing Aid With up to 61 Hours of Wear-Time Per Charge

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovation leader Signia today unveiled its newest lineup of Motion Charge&Go X hearing aids, which includes the breakthrough Motion Charge&Go SP X – the first-ever rechargeable super power hearing aid that delivers uncompromised hearing with up to 61 hours of run-time per charge. The all-new Motion Charge&Go SP X, and its industry-leading rechargeability, ensures that even individuals with severe to profound hearing loss can enhance their human performance through improved hearing in every situation.

The super power joins two other all-new Motion hearing aids – Motion Charge&Go P X and Motion Charge&Go X – to complete Signia's latest lineup of Motion Charge&Go behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing solutions that address all levels of hearing loss.

"Those with moderate to severe hearing loss depend heavily on their hearing aids – and not just for catching the total at the grocery checkout line or the specials at a restaurant, but for the real connections and sounds that give life meaning," stated Dr. Tish Ramirez, Signia's Vice President of Professional Relations and Product Management. "Signia Motion X delivers industry-best rechargeability and connectivity to ensure wearers stay better connected to their world without any limitations. Motion X hearing aids don't just provide better hearing, they help provide a better life."

Motion Charge&Go SP X boasts up to 61 hours per charge and is the world's most powerful rechargeable hearing aid. The Motion Charge&Go P X offers up to 30 hours per charge, while the Motion Charge&Go X offers up to 24 hours per charge.

Signia Motion Charge&Go X: A new era in hearing technology

Motion Charge&Go X hearing aids are backed by multiple audiology and technology world firsts, including acoustic-motion sensors, Own Voice Processing (OVP™), the Signia App, and more – all of which are enabled through the breakthrough Signia Xperience platform. These innovations are designed to combat stigma, drive adoption, and ultimately enable patients to optimize their human performance through enhanced hearing.

Signa's first-of-its-kind acoustic-motion sensor technology recognizes one's movements and adjusts sounds accordingly to ensure hearing in any situation is as precise and personalized as possible. Signia's world's-first OVP is a cutting-edge technology that processes the wearer's voice separately from other sounds, leading to higher user satisfaction with the sound of their own voice.1

The Signia app provides access to hearing aid controls, streaming capabilities, tinnitus therapy, the Signia Assistant for a more personalized listening experience and 24/7 digital support, Signia Telecare for remote care support, Signia Face Mask Mode for better speech understanding through masks, and much more.

Furthermore, the Xperience fitting (XFit) strategy offers a choice between more linear and more compressive gain settings for those with moderate to profound hearing loss. With the Dynamic Soundscape Processing slider, the wearer can easily find a preferred balance of sound for best performance. Additionally, the AI-based Signia Assistant allows the wearer to be more involved in actively shaping the sound quality of their own hearing aid.

All three models of Motion Charge&Go X offer Li-ion charging, Bluetooth® connectivity, and an optional telecoil. They are available in all performance levels and can be ordered with an optional charger upgrade that includes a UV Dry&Clean function.

"Signia has invested heavily in developing first-of-its-kind, industry-leading technologies – across rechargeability, connectivity, speech intelligibility, and more," concluded Ramirez. "However, this investment has been made with the sole aim of creating hearing solutions that prove people don't have to be limited by their hearing loss – and that with one's hearing restored, there's nothing holding them back from performing their best."

For more information, visit https://pro.signiausa.com/launch/. For the press kit, click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

