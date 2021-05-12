Significance Inc. Secures Headquarters Marine Corp (HQMC) RFE Contract

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today the recent re-awarding of the original HQMC RFE Contract that began in 2016. This contract secures the 4-member team based out of the Marine Corps Personnel and Readiness Headquarters located at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA through May 2022 with four option years extending to May 2026.

As part of their continuing service to the US Marine Corps, Significance will be providing the following key services as an integral part of the contract:

Financial Execution Level Data Management

Analysis and Reporting

Civilian Personnel Management and Tracking

Field Level Execution Monitoring

Corrections and Audit Support

"Significance has been growing at a rapid pace over the past five years because of the great talent and solutions we've been able to provide to our clients. This contract is an example of the trust that the United States Marine Corps and other DoD clients and partners have in us to deliver the expertise that is needed to get the job done," said Mary Ahern Snyder, founder and President of Significance. "We look forward to continuing our work with the USMC in the years ahead."

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of IT, logistics, audit readiness, financial management and real property management. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

