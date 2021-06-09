﻿ Significant and Sustained Drop in Teen and Adult Immunization Rates During Pandemic, Study Shows

Teens and adults potentially missed over 26 million doses of recommended vaccines in 2020. This includes 8.8 million missed adolescent vaccine doses and 17.2 million missed adult vaccine doses.



CDC recommends vaccines to protect teens against certain types of meningitis and HPV and adults against pneumonia, shingles and hepatitis A, among others. Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine and an annual influenza shot are recommended for both adolescents and adults. Even before COVID-19, immunizations were under-utilized for adults and in underserved populations1 and the pandemic has compounded this problem. Population immunity, also referred to as herd immunity, is necessary to control spread of an infectious disease within a population, and even small drops in immunization rates can lead to a resurgence of disease as was demonstrated by the 2019 measles outbreaks.

"High immunization rates are essential for keeping diseases at bay. Teens and adults missed millions of doses of recommended vaccines during the pandemic, the cumulative impact grows like a snowball each day," said Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer, GSK Vaccines. "Millions of people have been immunized to protect against COVID but many are missing protection against other diseases. As life returns to normal, we must prioritize getting individuals caught up on their missed vaccines."

The CDC recently issued guidance that COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines can be administered to people on the same day. Here is the full CDC recommendation on coadministration.

"This new guidance is important and will simplify the process of getting caught up on missed vaccines for both patients and health care providers," said Judy Stewart, GSK Senior Vice President and Head of US Vaccines. "The pandemic has been a vivid reminder of the power of vaccines to protect against disease when we put our minds and resources to it."

Study Methodology

Avalere analyzed changes in administration of ACIP-recommended adult (≥19 years of age) and adolescent (7-18 years of age) vaccines using pre-adjudicated medical benefit Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) claims and the Inovalon MORE2 Registry®, a large scale, real-world dataset consisting of medical, pharmacy, and lab claims and clinical data on more than 336 million de-identified patients.

Specifically, Avalere compared billing for vaccine products and administration codes, defined by Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) and Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes, from 2019 to 2020 to identify the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vaccine administration. To estimate missed doses at a national level, Avalere used a market-specific, rate-based methodology to extrapolate the number of vaccine claims to the national population.

