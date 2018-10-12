Significant Enhancements Announced for Pathway, VeraSci's Proprietary eCOA Platform

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci, a global clinical technology and research services company, announces multiple significant enhancements to Pathway, their proprietary eCOA platform. Pathway, which reinvented how raters, sponsors and site administrators conduct assessments and scales for clinical trials, now offers enhanced data collection and administration, and access to a larger number and type of scales and assessments.

The Pathway team worked with raters, scale-developers, and sponsors to ensure that all Pathway users would derive optimal functionality while accommodating the needs of each study and site. The improved flexibility of Pathway allows for the use of a single device for multiple assessments and multiple protocols, permits high enrolling sites to use different devices for parallel assessment of multiple patients, and easily integrates all of the data. VeraSci's proprietary assessments, BAC and VRFCAT, and licensed gold standard endpoints and safety measures for multiple therapeutic areas such as the EDSS and C-SSRS, are now accessible through a single Pathway-enabled device. In addition, raters can administer assessments on Pathway and obtain consent from test subjects on the same device.

Available in multiple languages, Pathway is able to accommodate a sponsor's specific needs for an integrated experience in a variety of countries, with negligible failure rates or device issues. VeraSci's multi-lingual tech support teams in Europe, Asia, and the United States provide support in sites' local languages, and VeraSci's Global Language Solutions team provides scientifically valid translations and cultural adaptations of required assessments.

The feedback from users has been extraordinary. Dave Walling, Ph.D. of CNS Network LLC, explains, "Pathway simplifies the process for raters at the site level by integrating the assessments into one system. Rating on a tablet can often be a frustrating experience as there are multiple log-ins, connection problems, and technological mishaps…Pathway helps to combat those issues and makes the process easier for staff, subjects and ultimately, sponsors".

If you are interested in learning more about Pathway, an FDA 21 CFR Part 11 Compliant eCOA platform

About VeraSci

Founded in 2004, VeraSci has a worldwide presence in clinical trial development, clinical and cognitive assessment and language services. VeraSci brings deep expertise, strategic innovation and unwavering commitment to every project, allowing each client to deliver data supporting innovative therapies.

VeraSci is a registered trademark of NCT Holdings in the United States and/or other countries.

