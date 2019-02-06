Significant RayStation Orders From Five UK Cancer Clinics

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Five cancer centers in the UK have placed new orders on the treatment planning system RayStation from RaySearch. The orders strengthen RaySearch's position in the UK market further.

Christie Hospital, Manchester, significantly increases its current RayStation solution, approximately increasing their configuration 4-fold. The new order includes additional IMRT and VMAT capacity. Christie Hospital will use RayStation for the majority of its photon therapy treatments.

Velindre Cancer Centre, Cardiff, also significantly increases its RayStation configuration and their order allows them to replace their existing solution and completely migrate all photon therapy treatments to RayStation.

The three other clinics, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, Rosemere Cancer Centre, Preston, and James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, are new customers. RayStation was chosen due to its superiority on the market, and for functionalities such as 3D-CRT, IMRT and VMAT capabilities, as well as advanced features like multi-criteria optimization and adaptive planning.

The new orders put the number of RayStation clinics to 23 out of approximately 70 in the UK. This follows up the success from 2018, when over 80 % of all framework spending via NHS Supply Chain, on treatment planning systems, was for RayStation.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "I'm of course delighted that RayStation has been chosen by five prominent cancer centers in the UK. The UK market, with its combination of small facilities and large public institutions, focuses on advanced technology and the implementation of innovative solutions, which favors RayStation. We are really looking forward to an ongoing collaboration with all five centers."

The total order value is about 48 million SEK, most of which will be recognized as revenue within Q1 2019.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf

President and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell,

CFO,

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/significant-raystation-orders-from-five-uk-cancer-clinics,c2744553

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2744553/993863.pdf PDF http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/linkedin-pressrelease-rsl,c2578337 LinkedIn PressRelease RSL

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories