Signify Health Acquires TAVHealth To Address Social Determinants Of Health

DALLAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled, in-home care and complex care management services announced today that it has acquired TAVHealth, a leading platform for collaborating with risk-bearing and community-based organizations to address social determinants of health (SDOH). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Jamo Rubin, MD Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health (PRNewsfoto/Signify Health)

Signify Health manages a nationwide network of 4,000 doctors and nurse practitioners delivering healthcare services in the home to over a million unique Medicare Advantage members each year. While in the home, Signify clinicians frequently identify SDOH needs, ranging from food insecurity, transportation issues, and other factors, capture them in Signify's technology platform, and therefore enable case management referrals. The acquisition of TAVHealth adds a curated network of community-based organizations and the technology capabilities for Signify to directly manage these SDOH needs on behalf of its clients, creating a closed loop between identification of SDOH needs, enrollment into SDOH programs, and coordination of services to better manage and improve health outcomes for members.

"A surprisingly high percentage of health outcomes are driven by social, environmental, and behavioral factors," said Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health. "While we have rich data on these factors from what our clinicians capture while caring for members in the home, healthcare has historically had a last mile problem on connecting the need with the fulfillment. TAVHealth provides the tools and network to put food in the fridge and keep our most vulnerable members safe and secure in their own homes."

"We are thrilled to join Signify Health in its mission to improve quality of life by delivering comprehensive care where and when it's needed most," said Jamo Rubin, MD, CEO of TAVHealth. "Social needs have been neglected and underserved for too long, and we are excited to combine our social needs platform with Signify's clinical excellence and nationwide network to serve members holistically and keep them healthy at home."

"As healthcare continues shifting paradigms toward value-based and at-risk care delivery, social factors are an increasingly critical part of the equation," said Matt Holt, Managing Director of New Mountain Capital, the private equity partner of Signify Health. "This is a great addition to the Signify platform in providing a longitudinal view and approach to care for high-risk members who need it most."

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as TAVHealth's financial advisor.

About Signify Health

Signify Health partners with leading health plans, healthcare providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technology companies to improve quality of life by providing comprehensive care where and when it's needed most. With an innovative logistics and clinical workflow technology platform, exhaustive data set, and an unparalleled national clinical network, the company provides tech-enabled care services to vulnerable populations within the routine of their daily lives to improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one million health plan members each year, providing health risk evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services, and specialized medical services in the home and other convenient locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs more than 1,800 professionals throughout the U.S. Please visit www.signifyhealth.com as well as the company's LinkedIn page for more information.

About TAVHealth

TAVHealth improves health outcomes and quality of care by solving Social Determinants of Health (SDOH). It does this by building accountable and curated networks of community and health partners that use the secure TAVConnect platform to safely collaborate and coordinate social services. With more than nine years of experience and nearly three million SDOH members served, TAVHealth has proven methods for driving health, quality, and financial outcomes, the necessary ingredients of sustainable SDOH solutions. To learn more about TAVHealth, visit TAVHealth.com, and follow TAVHealth on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in aggregate capital commitments. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com .

Media Contacts:

For Signify Health:

Melissa Humphrey

Email: mhumphrey@signifyhealth.com

Phone: 469-466-7306

For TAVHealth:

Spencer Magloff

Email: spencer.magloff@tavhealth.com

Phone: 215-317-3699

For New Mountain Capital:

Dana Gorman, Abernathy MacGregor

Email: dtg@abmac.com

Phone: 212-371-5999

SOURCE Signify Health

Related Links

www.signifyhealth.com

