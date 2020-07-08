Signify Health Appoints Marc Rothman, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Kathleen Tourjee as Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home, announced today the executive appointments of Marc Rothman, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Kathleen Tourjee as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Dr. Marc Rothman oversees the clinical quality and program development across Signify Health's home and community care, episodes of care, and pharma and life science services. Dr. Rothman is triple-board certified in Internal, Geriatric, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and is a Certified Medical Director. He brings to Signify Health deep expertise in distinct needs of seniors and their caregivers together with extensive experience in care delivery across acute, post-acute and in-home settings. He is also trained and experienced in disaster preparedness and management and will participate in Signify Health's response to coronavirus.

"Marc is uniquely qualified to help lead Signify Health's clinical teams as we make the home an ever more increasingly viable location to deliver social, clinical and behavioral care," said Kyle Armbrester, Chief Executive Officer. "His medical expertise, provider and payer experience, and support of technology-enabled healthcare solutions will help us advance value-based care using our proprietary models that provide solutions for both the financing and delivery of care while allowing us to share in risk."

Before joining Signify Health, Dr. Rothman served as Senior Medical Officer at Aspire Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of in-home, non-hospice palliative care, and before that as the Enterprise Chief Medical Officer at Kindred Healthcare, Inc., the nation's largest provider of integrated post-acute care services. He previously directed post-acute medical services for the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and practiced geriatric, post-acute, palliative, and home-based primary care medicine with the Permanente Medical Group.

"I am excited to join Signify Health during this time of accelerated growth and change. Our traditional healthcare system is undergoing a big transformation toward value-based care and Signify Health is at the forefront," said Dr. Rothman. "I am eager to lead this shift toward keeping people healthy and happy in their homes and communities."

A graduate of the New York University School of Medicine, Dr. Rothman completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine, and fellowships in Geriatric Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology, at the Yale University School of Medicine. He is also the founder of the Dementia Spring Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on improving quality of life for persons with dementia, their families, and caregivers, and he is a director of the HealthDrive Corp. in Boston, MA, which provides ancillary clinical/medical services to custodial nursing home residents in multiple states.

Kathleen Tourjee leads the Signify Health Human Resources function. Tourjee brings more than 25 years of diverse human resources experience from mid- to large-sized global organizations and has served in leadership roles at both public and private healthcare companies, including WebMD and Pfizer.

"Kathi's passion and experience in building a strong, inclusive corporate culture will help our employees thrive in their careers and attract the industry's best talent," said Armbrester. "I am confident that she will help employees at Signify Health live our core values and fulfill our mission of transforming how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home."

Tourjee joins Signify Health from WebMD where she served as the Vice President in charge of Human Resources. Prior to joining WebMD, Tourjee was with Pfizer where she started as a chemical process engineer in pharmaceutical manufacturing, but eventually switched to human resources where she progressed through increasing levels of responsibility to lead the global compensation, benefits and wellness programs.

"I am looking forward to what we can accomplish in cultivating a corporate culture that supports our brand values of being adaptive, inclusive, compassionate and accountable," said Tourjee. "This is a great time to join Signify Health. Our growth and leadership position is supported by a workforce that is committed to driving change, being inclusive and making a difference in the lives of the people we serve."

Tourjee earned her M.S. in Business Management at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. She serves on the Board of Directors for both the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center and the Family Service of Southeastern Connecticut.

