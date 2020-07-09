Signify Health growing rapidly, expects to create 750 new jobs by year end

DALLAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home, is expanding its workforce with more than 300 jobs to be filled just during the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the Company announced today. The majority of these new positions, based in Dallas and Rapid City, will support Signify's fast-growing in-home health services and care coordination businesses.

"Health care has become more patient and home-centric at the same time that payers want more value for their healthcare dollar," said David Pierre, Chief Operating Officer. "Signify Health was founded on both of those principles and that's why we are seeing this level of demand for the services we provide."

Signify Health operates the largest field-based network of physicians and nurse practitioners in the country, who are expected to conduct in-home visits with more than 1.5 million people in all 50 states during 2020.

Through the risk assessment process, Signify Health clinicians listen and learn how people live in order to identify personal, social and economic determinants that may contribute to their health. During these visits, which average approximately 60 minutes, Signify Health clinicians build a clinical and social care assessment to identify any gaps-in-care. The clinicians perform diagnostic tests as needed and, in many cases, connect people with the community resources and organizations that can help them. The information is shared with all providers engaged in the person's care to support complete care planning.

These in-home and care coordination services are supported with proprietary logistics systems and mobile technology to capture 300 data points on clinical and social factors per visit.

Signify Health is expanding its workforce with roles to support member engagement, clinician credentialing, business logistics and technology. These new positions will bring the total number of jobs created to approximately 750 for the calendar year.

To view the job descriptions and apply, visit signifyhealth.com/corporate-careers .

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions designed to keep people healthy and happy at home. We are accelerating the movement to value-based care by working with payers and providers to address both the financing and delivery of care, and sharing accountability for driving better outcomes for the individuals and families we serve. Our innovative episodes of care payment models and personalized health assessment and care coordination services enable us to close clinical and social care gaps, manage risk and drive a better experience for millions of people each year. Applying powerful analytics and clinical expertise, we support individuals' health journeys from the acute care facility to the ideal next site of care and all the way to a place of residence, helping people get home sooner and stay there longer. We support care needs anywhere in the U.S. through our high-performance provider and community networks – including the nation's largest field-based network of doctors and nurse practitioners trained and ready for in-home visits. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

Signify Health Contact

Lynn Shepherd

[email protected]

(610) 613-7263

SOURCE Signify Health

Related Links

www.signifyhealth.com

