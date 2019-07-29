Signify Health Partners with Medica to Solve Social Determinants of Health and Improve Outcomes in Minnesota

DALLAS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify Health, the leading provider of technology-enabled products and services that close clinical and social gaps in care, has announced a partnership with Medica, a non-profit health plan based in Minnesota, to solve social determinants of health (SDOH) and improve outcomes for seniors enrolled in its managed Medicaid and Medicare programs.

Signify Health's outcomes-proven SDOH solution, Signify Community, will launch a state-wide community network in Minnesota, bringing together a curated, accountable network of community-based organizations (CBOs) and agencies designed to assist Medica's members in managing SDOH to improve health and member satisfaction. Early efforts will focus on extending SDOH services to beneficiaries enrolled in the Minnesota Senior Health Options (MSHO) and Minnesota Senior Care Plus (MSC+) plans, connecting members to community programs best suited to solve non-clinical needs, such as transportation, housing, food, and financial assistance.

Signify Community has achieved clinically-impactful outcomes in markets across the U.S., including a 30% reduction in hospital readmissions and a 46% reduction in post-acute care spend.

"This is the first program of its kind in the state of Minnesota, and we're proud to bring such an innovative approach to solving SDOH in our communities," said Thomas Lindquist, SVP, Government Programs at Medica. "Signify Community provides valuable benefit to our membership while tying the effectiveness of social interventions back to quality measures, member satisfaction, and financial outcomes."

Unique to Signify Community is a one-of-a-kind privacy framework embedded within the platform, enabling SDOH-related information to be documented onto a single longitudinal social record that stays with each member across care settings. This valuable insight gives participating organizations increased visibility into the complex and interrelated needs of each member, helping cross-sector care teams work together more efficiently to solve social risks before they flow into the health system as costly and unnecessary claims.

"Similar to clinical issues, social comorbidities cannot be solved in isolation," said Jamo Rubin, MD, President of Signify Community. "We're thrilled to partner with Medica and the Minnesota community to improve outcomes for those that need it most."

About Medica

Medica is a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minneapolis. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. It operates in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. Medica's annual report, which includes the organization's community involvement activities, is available online .

About Signify Health

Signify Health partners with leading health plans, healthcare providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technology companies to improve quality of life by providing comprehensive clinical and social care where and when it's needed most. The company provides tech-enabled care services to at-risk populations in their homes and communities to improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one million health plan members each year, providing health risk evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services, and specialized medical and social services in the home and other convenient locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs more than 1,800 professionals throughout the U.S. Please visit www.signifyhealth.com as well as the company's LinkedIn page for more information.

