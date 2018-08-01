SignOnTheGo® a New eSignature Platform Set to Challenge the Status Quo

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SignOnTheGo, LLC, proudly presents a new e-signature platform service that allows a user to create, edit, fully execute and send agreements through the web or mobile environment. The main objective is to help close the gaps that currently exist in the e-signature market by providing robust quality, blockchain-based security, higher value and superior customer service.

What Are the Gaps SignOnTheGo is Closing?



Currently, users cannot negotiate through existing platforms. SignOnTheGo is introducing a negotiation workflow with the ability to modify the terms and conditions that are intended for contract negotiation. If a potential agreement is cancelled, users can retract the agreement. Security is also addressed: SignOnTheGo adopts blockchain as an additional layer of security. This layer provides authenticity verification for signed documents. SignOnTheGo also provides a Pay-As-You-Go option to single users and small businesses, removing the burden of paying more than necessary.

SignOnTheGo's Key Features

All-Feature Access

Pre-Signature Negotiation Workflow

Document Retraction

Multiple Roles Process

Editing Capability

Unlimited Revisions

Audit Trail

Blockchain Authenticity Verification

Multi-Signature Workflow

Track and Compare Revisions

SignOnTheGo's Key Benefits to Improve Business Processes



SignOnTheGo is the solution the small business community has been seeking. It is a secured and user-focused e-signature platform that is now available at an affordable price. All advanced features are available at all price points. SignOnTheGo's workflow is broken up into two phases; Negotiation and Signing. Users will first agree to terms and conditions (if necessary), then sign. All changes are tracked and maintained separately from the final version of the agreement.

Pricing and Availability



SignOnTheGo advanced features and secured platform are usually found at a higher price point with our competitors. This platform will bring much needed value at a lower price point to the e-signature market. Check out SignOnTheGo's pricing at www.signonthego.us. The product is available on the App Store, Google Play Store and the Web.

