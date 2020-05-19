SIIA Announces 2020 CODiE™ Award Winners for Business Technology

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the 2020 business technology CODiE Award category winners via live stream to a global web audience. During its second virtual ceremony in 35 years, 43 CODiE Award winners were announced for products and services developed specifically by business-to-business (B2B) software, information and media companies. All of the nominated business software and technology products and services were first reviewed by third-party judges, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the final products and the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 CODiE Award honorees," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative business technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."

The winners, listed by category, product and company include:

Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution

ANTstein SQUARE, AntWorks

Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution

Anna - AI Virtual Assistant, HansaWorld

Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

Definitive Healthcare, Definitive Healthcare

Best Big Data Tools & Platforms

SpendHQ, SpendHQ

Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution

Factiva, Dow Jones & Company

Best Business Intelligence Solution

Direct Data Mapping, Incorta

Best Cloud Management Solution

CloudBolt 9.0, CloudBolt Software

Best Collaboration Solution

GoToConnect, LogMeIn

Best Compliance Solution

Sovos Sales & Use Tax Filing, Sovos Compliance

Best Content Management Platform

Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagen

Best Content Search & Discovery Solution

Nexis Newsdesk, LexisNexis

Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution

MCAT Official Prep Hub, Association of American Medical Colleges

Best CRM Solution

UpHabit, UpHabit

Best Customer Data Platform (CDP)

Strikedeck, Strikedeck, a Medallia company

Best Customer Service Solution

Conversation Builder, LivePerson

Best Customer Success Management Solution

ClientSuccess Customer Success Growth Platform, ClientSuccess

Best DevOps Tool

xMatters, xMatters

Best Digital Process Automation Solution

ProcessMaker, ProcessMaker

Best eCommerce Solution

BlueSnap, BlueSnap

Best Emerging Technology (tie)

Stern, Limelight Health

ListenFirst Brand Reputation Index, ListenFirst

Best Event Technology Solution

EventsAIR Version 10 (6th Generation), Centium Software

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

The PitchBook Platform, PitchBook Data, Inc.

Best Financial Management Solution

Anaplan for Finance, Anaplan

Best FinTech Solution

MDSL Index License Manager, MDSL

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

Ambra Health Suite, Ambra Health

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) Platform, Phenom People

Best Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solution

LastPass Identity, LogMeIn

Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform, SnapLogic

Best IoT Platform

Accenture Resources Industry Solutions (ARIS), Accenture

Best IT Management Solution

SysAid, SysAid

Best Legal Solution

Cobalt, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

Best Marketing Solution

Arm Treasure Data enterprise CDP with Treasure Boxes, ARM Treasure Data

Best Network Security Solution

AppGate SDP, AppGate

Best Payments Solution

Avangate Monetization Platform, 2Checkout

Best Platform as a Service

VANTIQ Platform, Vantiq

Best Project Management Solution

Mavenlink, Mavenlink

Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution

Collective[i], Collective Intelligence

Best Sales Enablement Platform

Bigtincan Hub, Bigtincan

Best Software Defined Infrastructure

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, Red Hat, Inc.

Best Subscription Billing Solution

Zuora Central, Zuora, Inc.

Best Vendor Management System (VMS) Platform

goLance Online Management and Payment Platform for Freelance Talent, goLance

Best Overall Business Technology Solution

Imagen Video Management Platform, Imagen

Details about the winning products and general information about the CODiE Awards can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners .

