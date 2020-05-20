SIIA Announces 2020 CODiE™ Award Winners for Education Technology

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, today announced the winners of the 2020 CODiE Awards in education technology. The winners were announced during a special online awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 37 awards given for products and services deployed specifically for the education technology market.

All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners.

"Congratulations to the 2020 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative edtech products and services such as those we honor today. This year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

The 2020 winners, listed by category, product and company include:

Best Administrative Solution

Abre, Abre

Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution

SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education

Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators

ParentSquare, ParentSquare

Best College & Career Readiness Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

MindTap for Biology, Cengage Learning

Best Cross-Curricular Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Data Solution

n2y Positivity, n2y

Best Education Cloud-Based Solution

Scholastic Literacy Pro, Scholastic

Best Educational App

IXL, IXL Learning

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

EdOptim, WONKSKNOW LLC

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

PracticePerfect, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US

Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution

Our World Second Edition Online Learning Platform, Cengage Learning

Best Formative Student Assessment Solution

ALEKS Placement, Prep and Learning, McGraw-Hill Education

Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution

ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning

Best Instructional Solution in Non-Core Areas

Keyboarding Without Tears, Learning Without Tears

Best K-12 Learning Management Solution (LMS)

The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.

Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution

Exact Path, Edmentum

Best Library Reference or Educational Database

Nexis Uni, LexisNexis Group

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education

Knewton Alta, Wiley

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution

Emotional ABC's Classroom, Emotional ABC's

Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty & Administrative Staff

The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.

Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education

Writable for HMH Into Literature, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8

IXL, IXL Learning

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education

ALEKS for Chemistry, McGraw-Hill Education

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8

ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning

Best Social Learning Platform for Students

Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Autism, Inc.

Best Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution

Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies, Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc.

Best Solution for Exceptional Students

n2y Total Solution, n2y

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education

Manufacture Your Future, Discovery Education

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Summative Student Assessment Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression

SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education

Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning in Education

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Virtual Learning Solution

uCertify LAB, uCertify

Best Overall Education Solution

The Best Overall Education Solution was awarded to Abre.io, which had the best scores from both rounds of judging of all of the products entered in the education categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award in Education Technology

The Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to the education industry - and are renowned for their reputation, leadership, vision, mentorship, career success and philanthropy, was presented to Ellen Bialo.

