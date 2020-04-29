Sika Corporation Releases New Crystalline Waterproofing Admixture Technology

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of Sika® WT-240 P, Sika is the only manufacturer to offer the two core product technologies in permeability reducing admixtures - hydrophilic crystalline and hydrophobic pore blocking.

Sika® WT-240 P, is a powdered, plant added crystalline based permeability reducing admixture, for use in hydrostatic applications, (PRAH) that reduces the ability of concrete to conduct water flow. It contains unique moisture activated compounds that produce insoluble crystalline deposits that form within the capillary system. These crystalline formulations have the ability to reduce the size of capillary pores and prevent water penetration.

Sika® WT-240 P and Sika® Watertight Concrete Powder, a hydrophobic pore blocking admixture, can be used together to effectively reduce concrete permeability in hydraulic structures to retain water or keep it from infiltrating conditioned spaces. Integral admixtures provide expedited structure completion and reduced labor costs when compared to traditional waterproofing construction using loose-laid or adhered waterproofing membranes.

Use of Sika® WT-240 P in watertight concrete applications can result in:

Up to 85% reductions in permeability per DIN 1048 testing.

Lower construction cost compared to traditional types of membrane waterproofing.

Simple one-step use results in reduced application time and faster construction process.

Uniform waterproofing throughout the entire concrete volume.

Improved resistance against hydrostatic pressure.

Ability to seal concrete cracks up to 0.016 in (0.40 mm).

Easy application due to repulpable bags

Meets the requirements of ASTM C-494 Type S.

NSF/ANSI Standard 61 certified.

Additionally, SikaControl® WT-240 P Red is also available for use in utility grade applications. SikaControl® WT-240 P RED is an integral powdered crystalline based permeability reducing admixture, for use in hydrostatic applications, (PRAH) where traceability of the PRAH product is required. SikaControl® WT-240 P RED contains a red color tracer that will give the concrete a red tint making it visibly apparent that the material has been added to the concrete mix. SikaControl® WT-240 P RED is NSF/ANSI Standard 61 certified.

For more information on these new products and our full line of waterproofing products including waterstops, sealants, and injection materials please visit usa.sika.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hanneke

Digital Marketing Coordinator

314-677-4998 | [email protected]

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Sika employs more than 25,000 people globally with more than 2,000 employees in the United States.

