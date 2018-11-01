Sikich acquires human resources technology consulting business

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich announced Thursday that it has acquired the business of Executive Alliance, a human resources consulting firm that helps businesses across industries implement and optimize payroll and human capital management technology and processes.

"Technology is the centerpiece of the business solutions we leverage to help clients improve performance," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "Executive Alliance combines technical expertise with human resources experience and will be a valuable addition to our talented human resources consulting team."

Founded in 1992, Executive Alliance works with companies, including Fortune 500 firms, across a variety of industries. Executive Alliance consultants are human resources professionals who help companies build their human resources, benefits and payroll management processes and successfully evaluate and integrate technology solutions.

"Sikich offers a full suite of human resources solutions to clients," said Kevin Mallett, founder of Executive Alliance. "Joining the Sikich team will allow us to leverage these resources and expand the services we offer clients. We're excited to join this innovative, growing firm."

Sikich's human resources consulting practice covers all disciplines of human resources. Comprised of generalists and specialists, the practice supports businesses across industries with recruiting and onboarding, compensation and compliance, benefits, employee relations, and development.

"Human resources teams that properly deploy technology will increase efficiency, improve compliance and enhance human capital management," said Joy Duce, partner-in-charge of Sikich's human resources consulting practice. "With the addition of the Executive Alliance team, we will help companies develop mature, technology-centered human resources operations."

The transaction closed on Nov. 1.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP, a leading professional services firm specializing in accounting, technology, investment banking* and advisory services**, has more than 750 employees throughout the country. Founded in 1982, Sikich now ranks as the country's 28th largest Certified Public Accounting firm and is among the top 1 percent of all enterprise resource planning solution partners in the world. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients can use a broad spectrum of services and products that help them reach long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

**Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

SOURCE Sikich

Related Links

http://www.sikich.com

