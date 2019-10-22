Sikich expands accounting, tax and audit team with acquisition

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Oak Brook, Illinois-based public accounting firm, Scanlan & Leo, Ltd.

"The addition of Scanlan & Leo will strengthen our accounting, tax and audit services," said Tom Krehbiel, partner-in-charge of Sikich's CPA services. "We look forward to drawing on the Scanlan & Leo team's experience working with a diverse range of industries to bolster our service offerings."

Scanlan & Leo offers accounting, audit, tax compliance and planning, and advisory services to companies across industries.

"We were drawn to Sikich because of the firm's impressive talent and commitment to technology-driven innovation," said John Scanlan, co-owner of Scanlan & Leo. "We're excited to be able to offer our clients access to a wider range of solutions. This move will also give our employees access to new resources and growth opportunities."

The Scanlan & Leo team will join Sikich's Naperville, Illinois, office. John Scanlan and Joseph Leo will join Sikich as partners. The transaction is scheduled to close on Nov. 1.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 850 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

