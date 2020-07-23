Sikich expands central Illinois presence with acquisition of Heinold Banwart

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced Thursday that it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets of Heinold Banwart, Ltd., a public accounting firm based in the Peoria, Illinois, area. The move expands Sikich's presence in central Illinois.

"The Heinold Banwart team adds valuable talent to our group and strengthens our position as a leading service provider in this market," said Tom Krehbiel, partner-in-charge of Sikich's CPA services.

Heinold Banwart offers accounting, tax, audit and assurance, retirement plan, management consulting, business valuation, and wealth management services to businesses and organizations across industries, including manufacturing, construction, agribusiness, health care, real estate, not for profit, and local governments.

"We look forward to leveraging Sikich's industry-leading technology capabilities and offering our clients access to an expanded suite of services," said Arthur Anliker, CEO of Heinold Banwart.

Approximately 50 Heinold Banwart employees will join Sikich. Heinold Banwart's Peoria-area office will be Sikich's third in central Illinois, after Springfield and Decatur. The transaction is scheduled to close on Aug. 31.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

