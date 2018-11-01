Sikich grows Chicago-area presence with acquisition of accounting practice

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich announced Friday that it has acquired the practice of Knutte & Associates, a Darien, Illinois-based audit, accounting and tax firm.

"The addition of the Knutte & Associates team adds strength to our audit, accounting and tax teams," Sikich CEO Chris Geier said. "Our clients will especially benefit from their specialized expertise on auditing issues in the government, education and not-for-profit sectors."

Founded in 1973 by J. Michael Knutte, Knutte & Associates specializes in completing student financial assistance (Title IV) compliance audits for educational institutions, as well as audits for governmental entities and not-for-profit organizations.

"Joining Sikich allows us to offer our clients access to an expanded team of talented audit, accounting and tax experts, as well as a comprehensive suite of professional services," said Michael Knutte, CEO of Knutte & Associates. "We're excited to add our expertise to this growing and innovative firm."

Sikich's work in the government, not-for-profit and education sectors includes offering accounting, advisory and technology solutions to colleges and universities, health care organizations, social service agencies, private foundations, welfare organizations, religious organizations, political action committees, civic and community organizations, and trade associations.

"Knutte & Associates is a nationally recognized specialist in Title IV audits and consulting, and will enhance our ability to help clients comply with this important requirement related to student financial assistance," said Richard Lynch, partner-in-charge of Sikich's not-for-profit and education practices. "Their talented professionals will extend our expertise and add increased depth to our work with governments, not-for-profit organizations and educational institutions."

Knutte & Associates employees will join Sikich's Naperville and Chicago offices. The transaction is scheduled to close on Jan. 1.

