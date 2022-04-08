Sila Acquires AQM Inc. - Continues Expansion in Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired AQM Inc., expanding its market-leading home services presence across the Greater Philadelphia region. Based in Exton PA, AQM Inc. is a full-service HVAC company delivering electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning solutions to customers across Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties.

"We are excited to add AQM to the Sila family. The partnership will allow us to further expand our presence in the Greater Philadelphia market and continue to focus on delivering exceptional home services to more customers across the region. Since 1993, AQM has built an impressive team of professionals and an excellent track record of delivering comprehensive comfort solutions to its customers," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC. "With the addition of AQM's expertise in the electrical segment, our partnership will greatly expand our offerings to customers across the Sila Services family of companies throughout the Delaware Valley."

AQM Inc is a full-service HVAC company offering customers high-quality services at an exceptional value for nearly three decades. The experts at AQM specialize in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical solutions for customers constructing a new home or building, adding to an existing building, remodeling an old building, or needing repairs and maintenance of their existing systems. AQM guarantees all work performed and offers its services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit AQM Inc.

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 15 brands across 18 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

