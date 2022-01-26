Sila Acquires Boston Standard Company and New England Ductless

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Boston Standard Company and New England Ductless, adding to its rapidly growing presence in the New England Region. Boston Standard, based in Mattapan, MA, and New England Ductless, based in Milton, MA, are award-winning industry leaders in plumbing, cooling, and heating with New England Ductless also bringing to Sila its distinctive expertise in ductless heat pump applications.

"The cornerstones of these two exceptional businesses are quality and integrity. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Boston Standard Company and New England Ductless into our organization as we continue to expand across Boston and the New England market," said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "These two companies and their dedicated employees are recognized leaders in the region and impeccably align with our unwavering commitment to both building the best services company for top talent and unmatched customer service and satisfaction."

About Boston Standard Company

Boston Standard is a leader in plumbing, heating and cooling in the Eastern Massachusetts Area. Boston Standard's customers have relied on its highly trained technicians and installers for expert, local service since 2008. The company has won multiple industry awards including recognition as a "Best in Boston" award winner and been featured in The Boston Globe and Boston Herald. Boston Standard is a Trane Comfort Specialist (TCS) Dealer, a mark of service excellence based upon a 90%+ referral rate for their installations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit bostonstandardplumbing.com.

About New England Ductless

New England Ductless is a top rated residential and commercial heating and cooling company that has been committed to high efficiency products and unparalleled workmanship since 2015. New England Ductless is a market leader in the installation and service of ductless heat pumps offered by the leading ductless manufacturers. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit newenglandductless.com.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 13 brands across 16 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with esteemed brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a wide range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC