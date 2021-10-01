Sila Acquires Fahrenheit HVAC - Continued Expansion in Northeast for One of the Region's Most Trusted HVAC Experts

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services LLC (https://sila.com/) recently acquired Fahrenheit HVAC, adding Fahrenheit's commitment to reliably professional same-day HVAC repairs and installations to Sila's already impressive portfolio of companies. Fahrenheit has provided outstanding and affordable care to its customers for over three decades. Sila is an HVAC industry veteran, with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, and has been delivering exceptional home comfort in heating, AC, plumbing and electrical services, throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, since 1989.

"By extending our reach and adding the highly trained Fahrenheit technicians' services to our already premier packages, we're taking Sila to the next level," said Lou Pellegrini, CEO of Sila. "We're extremely pleased to be welcoming the Fahrenheit HVAC family into ours and there's a reason we are both household names in the Southeastern Pennsylvania area. Because we treat your home like we treat our own – ensuring you have efficiently running systems and invaluable peace of mind."

Sila: Same Day, Specialized HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Services

With over 7000 "A" ratings on Angie's List, earning its prestigious Super Service Award for multiple years running, Sila is the complete home comfort expert. A preferred partner of Carrier, Google Nest, Lennox, Mitsubishi, Unico, and other leading manufacturers, Sila's factory-trained and certified technicians serve over 500 homes a day, with 100% satisfaction guaranteed every single time.

Repairs: Dependable and prompt repairs that ensure customers never have to wait too long to get back to living life in comfort.

Dependable and prompt repairs that ensure customers never have to wait too long to get back to living life in comfort. Tune-Ups and Maintenance: Prevention is key to keeping heating and AC systems in peak shape, ready for extreme weather. Annual Sila tune-ups include a 15-point safety inspection and filter change. Maintenance plans keep systems running reliably and efficiently – preventing breakdowns and saving customers money.

Prevention is key to keeping heating and AC systems in peak shape, ready for extreme weather. Annual Sila tune-ups include a 15-point safety inspection and filter change. Maintenance plans keep systems running reliably and efficiently – preventing breakdowns and saving customers money. Replacements and Installations: When replacements or new installations are necessary, Sila helps its customers select the perfect solutions for the home or office that fit nicely into any budget with attractive financing.

When replacements or new installations are necessary, Sila helps its customers select the perfect solutions for the home or office that fit nicely into any budget with attractive financing. Go Green : For those considering greener options for heating and AC, Sila offers geothermal systems that use natural, sustainable energy from the ground.

About Fahrenheit HVAC

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bucks County, PA, Fahrenheit HVAC services the metropolitan Philadelphia area and surrounding communities. Providing first-class heating and AC services to commercial and residential customers for over 30 years, Fahrenheit has a proven history of success – and a loyal, satisfied customer base to prove it. With same-day and emergency services, financing, extended warranties, up-front pricing, and excellent reviews, Fahrenheit helped set the bar for HVAC service, repair and installation done right. Learn more at www.fahrenheithvac.com.

About Sila Services, LLC

Since 1989, Sila has offered a wide range of residential services for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and indoor air quality. Sila serves the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, servicing customers from New Hampshire to Virginia. For more information, visit: www.sila.com.

