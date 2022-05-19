Sila Acquires K. Lowe Plumbing, Inc. - Expanding Capabilities in Chicagoland Region

PHILADELPHIA , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired K. Lowe Plumbing, Inc., expanding its premier home services presence across all of Chicago's North Shore. Based in Rolling Meadows, IL, K. Lowe Plumbing, Inc. is a full-service plumbing company specializing in sewer line repair and replacement, water conditioning, sump pump systems, water heater installations, and all aspects of plumbing service.

"Kevin and the team at K. Lowe Plumbing are the perfect complement to the best-in-class heating and cooling solutions our AA Service Co. brand has delivered to North Shore customers since 1965. Partnering with the talented team at K. Lowe allows us to provide homeowners with master plumber expertise and unmatched plumbing services throughout the entire North Shore. We're excited that the combination of AA Service Co. and K. Lowe Plumbing allow us to delight customers with full range of convenient, whole home solutions." said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

About K. Lowe Plumbing, Inc.

K. Lowe Plumbing was founded by Kevin Lowe in 1990. Kevin is a certified master plumber and serves as a plumbing inspector for the city of Northbrook, IL. K. Lowe is a full-service plumbing company renowned as a leading North Shore leading provider of exceptional plumbing services and peace of mind to homeowners – offering installation, repair, service, and replacement solutions. To schedule a plumbing appointment for your home, please contact the team at 847.231.2554.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 16 brands across 19 company locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The companies of Sila Services, with a history of service excellence across our brands dating back to the early 1900s, offer a complete range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The company's foundations are based upon building the best service teams and empowering them to deliver distinctive repair, replacement, and maintenance services that ensure truly outstanding customer satisfaction. For more information, visit sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC