Sila Acquires Nashoba Air & BoilerWorks - Expands HVAC Platform in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC has acquired Nashoba Air & BoilerWorks, adding to its home comfort services platform and growing its presence in New England. Based in Littleton, MA and established in 2002, Nashoba Air & BoilerWorks specializes in installing, maintaining, and servicing energy-efficient residential and commercial HVAC systems.

"We are thrilled to add Nashoba Air & BoilerWorks' top-rated HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services expertise to the Sila family of companies. Nashoba's strong record of success in the Nashoba Valley will allow us to continue the sustained expansion of our services to customers throughout the greater New England region along with the our N.E.T.R. and Sila brands," said Lou Pellegrini, CEO of Sila Services, LLC.

About Nashoba Air & BoilerWorks

For nearly two decades, Nashoba Air & BoilerWorks has provided award-winning service and home comfort solutions to residential and commercial customers across the Nashoba Valley and Southern New Hampshire. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.nashobaair.com.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating 9 brands across 12 company locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. The companies of Sila Services offer a wide range of residential and commercial services in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, and indoor air quality – delivering repair, replacement, and maintenance services to customers from New Hampshire to Virginia. For more information, visit www.sila.com.

Contact:

Andrew Moffatt

610.491.9409

[email protected]

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC