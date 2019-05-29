Silas Holdings LLC Files Lawsuit Against Boca Aircraft Maintenance For Failure To Properly Inspect And Overhaul A Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 Aircraft Resulting In Dangerous And Unsafe Conditions

"The allegations based on the investigation conducted are extremely disturbing," said Richard L. Richards, Esq. and Principal of the Richards Legal Group. Richards, who is Board Certified in Aviation Law, is the attorney for Silas Holdings LLC and the counsel of record in the case.

As set forth in the Complaint, the Falcon 50 aircraft was inducted into BAM in August of 2018 for required 1-C, 2-C, and 4-C inspections and a landing gear overhaul, both as mandated by the manufacturer and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Complaint alleges that two months after the aircraft's December 1, 2018 departure from BAM, upon a landing it was discovered that BAM failed to properly connect and install hardware on flap screw jacks on all three "L/H positions" resulting in the jamming of the "L/H inboard flap" of the Falcon 50 Aircraft. It is asserted that this failure rendered the Falcon 50 aircraft unsafe and exposed the aircraft and those aboard to an enormous catastrophic risk. The lawsuit states that at least nineteen other instances of BAM failures were discovered ranging from a rudder out of adjustment to a wrench found in R/H MLG wheel well. As such, the Complaint concludes that BAM breached its duty to ensure that the required maintenance was performed in a proper and safe manner.

The lawsuit goes on to state that it was later discovered that BAM did not have mechanics experienced with Falcon 50 aircraft performing the inspections and overhaul in spite of BAM's representations to the contrary. Moreover, it is alleged that instead of charging between $2,700.00 and $6,700.00 for a substitute avionics part core, BAM billed an unconscionable $156,034.00 after concealing that BAM personnel actually damaged the core in the first place.

The entire lawsuit complaint can be found at this link:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/xi1aqdfz5xlc2hf/Lawsuit%20Complaint%20against%20Boca%20Aircraft%20Maintenance%20%28BAM%29%20re%20Falcon%2050%29.pdf?dl=0

