SiLC and Varroc Lighting Systems to Demonstrate Seamless Integration of LiDAR in Production Headlamp at CES 2020

The Varroc Lighting Systems headlamp is based on a sophisticated production LED design and leverages four of SiLC's silicon photonics FMCW vision chips providing a full 20 x 80-degree field of view (FOV) per headlamp.

SiLC's compact LiDAR chip architecture can be inconspicuously embedded anywhere on a vehicle for optimal vision and safety. SiLC's 4D+ Vision Chip integrates all required functionality, such as a coherent light source and optical signal processing, to enable significant additional information to be extracted from the returning photons before their conversion to electrons. SiLC's vision sensor can detect height, width, distance, reflectivity, velocity, and light polarization of objects. The coherent interferometric sensing approach improves achievable accuracy by orders of magnitude over existing technologies. SiLC's 4D+ Vision Chip can detect low reflectance objects beyond 200 meters surrounding a vehicle, providing enough time for a vehicle to avoid an obstacle at highway speeds.

"Varroc Lighting Systems is proud to showcase a milestone in embedded automotive LiDAR with SiLC, a leader in LiDAR innovation," said Todd Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Development for Varroc Lighting Systems. "We believe automotive lamps provide the optimum integration point for sensors at the four corners of the vehicle and at CES 2020 we are providing a glimpse into the future of automotive navigation combined with aesthetic design."

"SiLC is excited to showcase its 4D+ Vision Chip at CES 2020 in partnership with Varroc Lighting Systems, and demonstrate the accuracy, range and elegance of embedded FMCW LiDAR in an automotive application," said SiLC CEO Dr. Mehdi Asghari. "Our integrated LiDAR chip offers the most compact, cost-effective, eye-safe and accurate LiDAR solution available to meet autonomous vehicle safety and affordability requirements."

SiLC also will demonstrate a 200+ meter LiDAR scan, showcasing the long range and accuracy of its 4D+ Vision Chip.

The demonstrations will take place at SiLC's Westgate Hotel penthouse suite from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10.

Interested potential business partners should contact SiLC at contact@SiLC.com to schedule an appointment.

Interested reporters and analysts should contact silc@missionc2.com to schedule a demonstration and briefing.

About SiLC Technologies

SiLC Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of highly integrated FMCW LiDAR solutions, located in Monrovia, Southern California. The company's initial focus is on integrated 4D+ vision sensors targeting a wide range of applications. Founded by a group of highly experienced industry veterans with over 20 years of commercial product development and manufacturing heritage, SiLC utilizes a proprietary silicon-based semiconductor fabrication process to manufacture its chips and standard, automated IC style assembly processes, enabling robust, cost-effective and compact solutions. Please visit us at SiLC.com.

About Varroc Lighting Systems

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative automobile and two-wheeler lighting solutions. Focused on safety, mobility and style, Varroc Lighting Systems brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality and cost-competitive solutions. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 8,000 employees worldwide with operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the Varroc Group family of automotive components business.

