Silencer Shop and Orchid Advisors Join Forces to Serve the Shooting Sports Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silencer Shop and Orchid Advisors are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will provide the firearms industry with innovative solutions focused on consumer engagement, supply chain operations, and regulatory compliance.

The partnership will include the delivery of integrated business, compliance, and software solutions. As part of this strategic partnership, Travis Glover, formerly the Executive Director of Retail and Wholesale Practice at Orchid Advisors, has joined Silencer Shop's leadership team as the Director of Business Development. Together, Silencer Shop and Orchid Advisors seek to innovate the way firearm products are distributed and sold to customers.

"We've been working with Orchid for years and received peace of mind and security using their software services. We are excited to extend that same sense of security to our customers," says Silencer Shop CEO, Dave Matheny.

"Our team is ecstatic about expanding our relationship with Dave and Travis," says Orchid CEO, Jon Rydberg. "We have tremendous respect for their industry knowledge and technical experience. Both of which are an asset to industry retailers."

In celebration of this partnership, Silencer Shop and Orchid are offering a no-risk, free 90-day trial to Orchid's eBound Book and e4473 software. Orchid has been widely adopted across the shooting sports industry, including both small businesses and large retail chains. Firearm businesses, regardless of size, have the opportunity to use the same features and functions that have assisted in larger companies' success, all at an affordable and competitive price.

Promotion Details

Any retailer wishing to take advantage of the promotion will Click Here and enter "silencershop" in the coupon code during the checkout process. After checking out, users will have immediate access to the software application.

ABOUT SILENCER SHOP

As the industry's largest suppressor distributor, Silencer Shop's goal is to supply customers with a suite of services that allow for a simpler silencer ownership process. With the most trafficked suppressor website, a robust nationwide network of kiosks, and ATF compliance and customer support, Silencer Shop provides the most efficient process of acquiring NFA items. For more information, visit SilencerShop.com.

ABOUT ORCHID ADVISORS

Orchid Advisors provides technology and services to the shooting sports industry. The company offers business and compliance software accompanied by expert consulting services which improves how products are imported, manufactured, distributed and sold to consumers both in-store and online. Orchid's eBound Book application integrates directly with leading ERP and POS systems and decreases the risk of ATF inspection errors. The firm offers regulatory business training, FFL and import / export licensing and software solutions which aid in the commerce of firearms. For additional information, visit www.OrchidAdvisors.com.

