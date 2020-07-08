Silencer Shop and Orchid Join Forces to Serve the Shooting Sports Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silencer Shop and Orchid announce a strategic partnership that will provide the firearm industry with innovative solutions focused on consumer engagement, supply chain operations, and regulatory compliance.

The partnership will include the delivery of integrated business and compliance software solutions and low-cost, firearm friendly merchant processing services. As part of this strategic partnership, Travis Glover, formerly the Executive Director of Retail and Wholesale Practice at Orchid Advisors, has joined Silencer Shop's leadership team as the Director of Business Development. Together, Orchid and Silencer Shop seek to innovate how firearm products are distributed and sold to customers.

Orchid, whose family includes Orchid Solutions and Orchid Advisors, has been working with Silencer Shop for some time now. "Our team is ecstatic about expanding our relationship with both Dave and Travis," says Orchid CEO, Jon Rydberg. "We worked together for years and have tremendous respect for their industry knowledge and technical experience. Both of which are an asset to the industry's retailers and to our customers."

"We've been working with Orchid for years, and received peace of mind and security using their software services. We are excited to extend that same sense of security to our customers," says Silencer Shop CEO, Dave Matheny.

In celebration of this partnership, Silencer Shop and Orchid are offering a no-risk, free 90 day trial to Orchid's eBound™ platform (formerly known as FFLBizHub). Orchid has been widely adopted by the shooting sports industry, including both small businesses and large chains due in part to its wide array of tech services supporting ERP and POS systems. Firearm businesses, regardless of size, now have the opportunity to use the same features and functions that have assisted in larger companies' success, all at an affordable and competitive price.

As the industry's largest suppressor distributor, Silencer Shop's goal is to supply customers with a suite of services that allow for a simpler silencer ownership process. With the most trafficked suppressor website, a robust nationwide network of kiosks, and ATF compliance and customer support, Silencer Shop provides the most efficient process of acquiring NFA items. For more information, visit silencershop.com.

Orchid LLC helps the shooting sports industry profitably manufacture, distribute and sell products, in-store and online, with great efficiency and the utmost compliance. Based in Connecticut, its operating entities Orchid Solutions and Orchid Advisors and affiliate firm, Orchid Law, deliver three solutions: merchant payment processing, business and compliance software and expert regulatory and legal services. For additional information, visit orchidsolutions.com, orchidadvisors.com or ffllaw.com.

