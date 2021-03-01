Silent Arrow® a Finalist for Collier Trophy

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Arrow today announced the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has selected Silent Arrow® as one of seven finalists for the 2020 Robert J. Collier Trophy.

Silent Arrow's Collier citation reads, "For innovating, flying and bringing to market the Silent Arrow® 1-ton cargo delivery aircraft, pioneering a new and globally needed quick reaction capability for tactical, humanitarian and disaster response."

A Silent Arrow GD-2000 Autonomous Cargo Delivery Glider Turns Toward an Improvised Landing Zone with Wings Shown in the Open and Locked Position After Aerial Deployment, Pendleton Oregon, 2020. A Silent Arrow GD-2000 Autonomous Cargo Delivery Glider with its Four Spring-Deployed Wings Shown in the Closed Position Prior to Rotorcraft Sling Load Deployment, Pendleton Oregon, 2020.

The 2020 Collier Trophy finalists named by the NAA are:

Bell

Boeing

Garmin

Reliable Robotics

SpaceX

U.S. Air Force

Silent Arrow®

Silent Arrow® is the world's first and only heavy payload, disposable, standoff cargo delivery drone and has demonstrated completely autonomous flight, carrying over 1,000 pounds of cargo while being deployed from U.S. Air Force C-130s and rotorcraft sling load operations. Its 1-ton gross weight and ¾ ton payload capacity is 500 times greater than typical quadcopter delivery drones and it can deliver lifesaving military, humanitarian supplies or vaccines autonomously and safely from up to 25,000 feet and a 40-mile standoff distance.

"It's fantastic to see the NAA select an aeronautical breakthrough designed to touch the lives of millions of people around the world as a Collier finalist," said Chip Yates, Silent Arrow's Founder and CEO. "Silent Arrow® may seem simple, but our team pioneered how to create and mass-produce a lifesaving capability that is reliable yet incredibly cost effective. We are excited to see whether a small, agile team can dethrone the big corporations for this year's Collier Trophy honors."

With distribution agreements in place for 35 countries, Silent Arrow® has received enthusiastic reception from U.S. and foreign customers and is currently being delivered throughout the world. In addition to customer contracts for the standard Silent Arrow® GD-2000 (Glider, Disposable, 2000 pounds), the company holds a C-130 flight test contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), a contract with the U.S. Air Force through the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) with funding from AFWERX for a CV-22 Osprey scaled down version known as the GD-800 and a contract for a scaled up version known as the GD-2000 Wide Body.

"This past year has clearly demonstrated the absolute need to deliver heavy loads of thousands of vaccines and medical supplies to all corners of the earth quickly and inexpensively in order to save lives," said Christopher Moe, Silent Arrow's Director and Chief Financial Officer. "A single Silent Arrow® can deliver 3,500 COVID vaccines to local, remote or contested areas to relieve suffering and help eradicate this global pandemic."

About Silent Arrow®: Silent Arrow® is a DBA of Yates Electrospace Corporation, founded in 2012 by electric aviation pioneer Chip Yates, to produce the 1-ton Silent Arrow® and AVIUS Air Delivery™ autonomous cargo drone product lines, which were named one of six "Unmanned Cargo Aircraft to Watch" by Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine. The Silent Arrow® engineering team has been awarded more than 20 patents, 6 Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) aviation world records, 6 National Aeronautic Association (NAA) U.S. national records and 2 FAI Louis Bleriot medals for disruptive contributions to the field of aeronautics. For more information, visit www.Silent-Arrow.com.

