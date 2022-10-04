Silent Donor Drives Innovation in Philanthropy with Unique Anonymous Donation Platform

Silent Donor is a technology platform that allows individuals and companies to easily send fully anonymous, tax-deductible donations to any charitable or nonprofit cause.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Donor has publicly launched their online service that provides an easy, accessible way for donors to send anonymous donations to established nonprofit or charitable 501(c)(3) organizations. They are the first online donation platform designed from the ground up to protect the privacy of donors.

"Growing numbers of individuals and companies, for a variety of reasons, want to carry out their charitable giving anonymously," said Tim Sanders, Founder & CEO of Silent Donor. "Our platform offers the privacy and security that these donors are looking for. We're confident that our company can help increase philanthropic efforts across the nation and around the world."

Sanders notes there are many different reasons why donors choose to remain anonymous. Some hold strong altruistic beliefs; some cite religious values. Other donors simply seek more privacy and are frustrated by constant emails, physical mail, and phone calls that come in the wake of sending a donation. Some donors also prefer to give anonymously to causes that other groups might find controversial to avoid being publicly renounced or 'canceled' for their donation choices. Sanders continued, "While the individual reasons for wanting to remain anonymous vary, the underlying gravity that holds these donors together is their desire to bring about positive change in the world through a nonprofit or charitable cause."

Silent Donor is already at work, helping people send donations to charitable organizations, and partnering with organizations to allow them to easily accept anonymous donations from their supporters. They recently became the official anonymous donation partner for United24 , the global fundraising vehicle started by the President of Ukraine to provide philanthropic assistance to the country. Among others, Silent Donor also assisted in running an international anonymous donation campaign for the charity SameYou , founded by Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

Notable exceptions to the service provided by Silent Donor include political donations of any kind, and donations to 501(c)(4) organizations.

To use the service, donors simply complete a short donation form on the Silent Donor platform and write in the organization they want to receive their donation. Donations can be made via credit card, bank transfer, or Bitcoin. The donation is then sent anonymously to the charity or nonprofit of their choosing. The executive team at Silent Donor created a 501(c)(3) registered donor-advised fund called the AnonDo Fund specifically to protect the privacy of their donors. This fund is used to seamlessly send donations on behalf of donors without including any of their personal information.

Early results indicate their service provides more than anonymity. "Compared to the 2021 US online donation average, those using Silent Donor gave three times more on a per-donation basis during the same year," said Sanders. "The benefit of privacy clearly encourages certain donors to give more to the causes they want to support."

Contact [email protected] with any questions.

About Silent Donor

Silent Donor is the first and largest anonymous donation platform, with operations and partnerships across the globe. Its mission is to enable people and companies to privately donate funds to nonprofit or charitable causes, without receiving any unwanted attention from the receiving organization or from the public. Silent Donor operates through a 501(c)(3) registered donor-advised fund partner, which they specifically created to shield and protect the privacy of donors. This fund allows them to accept and send tax-deductible donations on behalf of donors without including any personal information.

SOURCE Silent Donor