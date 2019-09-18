Silestone by Cosentino Unveils New 2019 Ad Campaign With Cindy Crawford at London Fashion Week

"We consider Silestone to be a fashion-forward brand, and our alliance with Ms. Crawford over the past two years has truly helped bring this story to the forefront," said Eduardo Martínez-Cosentino, EVP of Global Sales and CEO of Cosentino North America . "This campaign embraces the synergy and driving force between fashion and design. Who better to embody our brand values of timeless beauty and elegance than someone as iconic as Ms. Crawford?"

The new campaign, which features the supermodel and businesswoman casually posed in an elegant kitchen featuring Silestone Et. Noir , the most recently launched colorway from the award-winning Silestone Eternal Collection , will appear in top design and luxury and design publications. As part of the collaboration, Crawford will continue to co-host VIP Silestone events in the world's top fashion and design capitals.

Inspired by the world's most sought-after natural stones and marbles, the Eternal Collection's unrivaled aesthetic emphasizes Cosentino's dedication to providing beautiful surfaces that can outperform traditional materials, while offering customers a luxury product free of maintenance and upkeep. As with all Silestone natural quartz products, the Eternal Collection is naturally non-porous and never needs to be sealed. It is easy to clean and has high scratch, stain and heat resistance.

About the Cosentino Group

The Cosentino Group is a global, family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates together with its customers and partners design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people' lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®. Technologically advanced surfaces, which allow the creation of unique designs for the home and public spaces.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its ongoing corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it operates, education, equality and health & safety.

The Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 110 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain). Currently Cosentino is present in 40 countries, with its own assets in 29 of them. The group has eight factories (seven in Almería (Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and more than 130 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group's financial turnover comes from international markets.

www.cosentino.com

SOURCE Cosentino North America

Related Links

https://www.cosentino.com

