Silexica to Co-Present with Xilinx at the ISFPGA Conference 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silexica (Silexica.com) will be co-presenting with Xilinx, Inc. at the 29th International Symposium on Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (ISFPGA) 2021, the premier conference for presentation of advances in FPGA technology. In close collaboration with Xilinx, Silexica designed the new SLX Plugin to extend the capabilities of Vitis HLS as part of the Xilinx Open Source strategy. The SLX Plugin is a high-level synthesis (HLS) compiler add-on, providing a new Loop Interchange pragma that improves Vitis HLS latency and throughput results and expands the reach of FPGAs for software developers.

Enhancing HLS with Xilinx Vitis Open Source Strategy and Silexica Tools

"The close collaboration between Xilinx and Silexica to extend the capabilities of Vitis HLS with the SLX Plugin is aligned with our open source strategy and helps our customers to further optimize their designs," said DJ Wang, Sr. Director of Software Engineering at Xilinx. "We are excited to co-present with Silexica to demonstrate how their SLX Plugin and SLX FPGA, together with the Vitis platform, are helping FPGA developers achieve better results."

The joint presentation at the ISFPGA is part of the tutorials and workshops day on Feb. 28, 2021, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. PST. More information about the event and registration can be found here.

Overcome High-Level Synthesis Challenges with SLX FPGA

Adopting an HLS methodology presents challenges that must be considered and overcome during the design process. SLX FPGA tackles the challenges associated with the HLS design flow, including non-synthesizable C/C++ code, non-hardware aware C/C++ code, detection of application parallelism, and pragma insertion location to help engineers prepare and optimize their C/C++ application code for HLS. The SLX Plugin for Vitis HLS can be used stand-alone or in combination with SLX FPGA to benefit from its deep code analysis, automatic design exploration, and automatic pragma insertion.

