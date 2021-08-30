Silfab Solar Doubles US solar panel manufacturing capacity

BURLINGTON, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV manufacturer, today announced ultra-high efficiency, high-quality solar modules are now being shipped from its latest U.S. manufacturing facility. The new Burlington, Washington, facility is Silfab's third in North America and features the latest precision solar manufacturing machinery.

Silfab Solar's new Burlington, Wash., facility is delivering ultra-high efficiency, superior quality PV solar modules across North America.

The Burlington facility is initially focused on producing the company's newest Silfab Prime 370wt series. This modern operation is capable of producing panels with best-in-class technologies and the most advanced cell configurations at the same level of quality and detail that has earned Silfab international awards for durability and power output.

"Silfab has a long and successful history of optimizing North American manufacturing excellence and producing high-quality, extremely durable and very efficient PV modules – exclusively designed and manufactured for the North American homeowner," said Chief Executive Officer Paolo Maccario. "Silfab's hallmarks – advanced engineering, superior quality and high-touch customer service – will remain at the forefront of our ongoing expansion."

Silfab launched the highly-automated Burlington facility to meet ever-increasing North American demand for its solar module products. Silfab manufactures the highest-rated, most-durable and powerful back-contact and mono PERC PV modules for the North American residential and commercial markets. Silfab recently earned "Top Performer" ratings under the rigorous PV Evolution Labs testing process.

Since 2011, Silfab has recorded more than a dozen expansions of North American production capacity, including millions of dollars of additional investment to expand and upgrade Silfab's Bellingham PV module assembly plant just 24 miles north of the new Burlington facility.

"Northwest Washington provides Silfab with a highly trained and motivated labor force, a location that incentivizes innovation, and ideal transportation and shipping routes that complement our just-in-time manufacturing model," Maccario said.

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.

SOURCE Silfab Solar

