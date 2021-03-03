Silfab Solar Hires Former Panasonic Solar Executive, Promotes Others to C Suite

Terreri joins Silfab after leading the fastest expansion of a solar manufacturing facility in North America. Terreri was the second employee at the Panasonic facility, playing a key role in hiring high-performing workers and establishing a progressive, results-oriented workplace culture. She will bring to Silfab decades of domestic and international management experience in a distinguished career of managing human resources departments at other large thriving companies.

"Silfab continues to invest and expand in USA manufacturing and technology to meet our growing customer needs. Renee's background of rapid growth and understanding of building quality facilities operated by dedicated people are critical to Silfab's future success," said Chief Executive Officer Paolo Maccario. "The promotions of Treff and Itai further solidifies an exceptional executive team that will lead Silfab into our next period of outstanding growth."

Since 2011, Silfab has recorded more than a dozen expansions of production capacity, most notably the acquisition of a solar manufacturing facility in the state of Washington and millions of dollars' worth of investment in new equipment. Silfab continues to invest in technology and people as well as develop global alliances to deliver the latest advancements in PV module design, power generation and durability. Silfab, which consistently earns top ratings for its modules, recently announced its "Elite" series, the highest efficiency and most durable solar panel ever produced by the company.

MacDonald, who has 18 years of manufacturing experience that includes overseeing plant startups and expansions, joined Silfab as a plant manager and has been managing daily operations and Silfab's continued manufacturing growth since 2011. Suez, a recognized leader in solar research and product development, joined Silfab in June 2019 as Vice President of Product Development. Itai has extensive experience in the development of several disruptive technologies that have permanently transformed PV module and system design. Together, MacDonald and Itai have contributed to Silfab's rollout of the company's highest-rated PV modules in North America.

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American manufacturing leader in the design and development of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 35 years of solar experience and operates from Bellingham, Washington (USA) and Toronto, Canada. The combined 158,000 sq. ft. facilities feature multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com

