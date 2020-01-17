Silgan Closures Awards a Half-Million Free Closures for the Bottling of Consumer-Health Focused Products

The award was given to the winners of Silgan's Free Closures for a Year (FCFY) contest to Entrinsic Health Solutions (Entrinsic), a Norwood, MA based company, and Origin Almond, located in Magnolia, NJ. Origin Almond is a producer of a first-of-its-kind almond juice that has significantly less sugar, carbs, and calories than other traditional and cold-pressed fruit juices. Entrinsic is best known for its enterade® Advanced Oncology Formula, a medical food formulated to alleviate the gastrointestinal side effects of chemotherapy and radiation cancer treatment. Both FCFY contest winners will be using the presented closures for the bottling of their respective health-centric products.

The Free Closures for a Year contest was initiated to promote Silgan's stock closure program while giving aspiring brands a hand-up with their ventures. "We recognized that start-ups and smaller businesses tend to struggle with credit and the ability to purchase ingredients and packaging as well as pay for a co-packer before they start selling products. Our intent with the FCFY contest is to make it a little easier for at least a couple of deserving companies," said A.J. Miller, Director of Marketing for Silgan Closures.

The contest, which ran from Oct. 15, 2018, to April 30, 2019, was open to companies with products in the concept stage as well as those with products already on the market. To determine the winners, Silgan used information collected on each submitted product or concept combined with consumer surveys, research partners, and input from a panel of leading industry experts. Entrinsic and Origin Almond were selected based on factors such as the uniqueness of their respective products and the benefits each company would gain from the use of Silgan Closures stock closure.

A medical food product that Entrinsic CMO Joe Del Regno says has been called "life-changing" by those consumers, enterade® is used to combat the GI side effects of chemotherapy and radiation. enterade® is the culmination of its founders' dedication to finding a solution to the tragic numbers of deaths resulting from diarrhea and dysentery each year as, shared Del Regno, "every minute one child under the age of five dies from diarrhea around the world." Del Regno continued, adding that Entrinsic is very appreciative of the award given by Silgan: "We're very grateful because every opportunity like this is a chance for people in need of the product to learn about it."

Origin Almond was also a company born out of health concerns as, Jake Delon, the company's Founder and CEO, explained, "I grew up with a lot of sugary drinks and high-carb foods in the house. So it's no surprise that I suffered from childhood obesity." Delon overcame his struggle with obesity later in life before growing inspired "to take the plunge and create something that was healthy yet actually delicious, to give back to society," before going on to offer his gratitude to Silgan, stating that, "[FCFY] allowed us to create a highly evolved product in time for the official launch."

In announcing the news on the winners of Silgan Closures' first Free Closures for a Year competition, Miller said, "We congratulate Entrinsic and Origin Almond for their outstanding submissions and would like to commend all entries in this past year's contest. We encourage all entries to re-enter in this year's competition, set to run until March 2020."

