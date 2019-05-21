Silicon Alloys Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Silicon Alloys Market - Overview



Silicon alloys have significant amount of silicon present in them.They have silicon as a major element in them.







Silicon alloys are produced from sand or silica in submerged electric arc furnace along with coke and iron at very high temperatures.Silicon alloys are widely used in the manufacturing of steel and cast iron.



Addition of these alloys in materials can improve the corrosion resistance and high temperature heat resistance properties of the material.



This report analyzes and forecasts the silicon alloys market at global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silicon alloys market.It covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for silicon alloys during the forecast period.



The report highlights opportunities for silicon alloys market at the global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provide a comprehensive view of the global silicon alloys market.Porter's Five Forces model for the silicon alloys market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global silicon alloys market by segmenting it in terms of type and application.In terms of type, the market has been classified into ferrosilicon which is further sub-segmented into deoxidizers, inoculants, and others.



In terms of application, the market has been divided into carbon steel & other alloy steel, stainless steel, electrical steel, cast iron, and others.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for silicon alloys in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global silicon alloys market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2019 and 2027.Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while the market value has been defined in US$ Mn.



Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application segments of the silicon alloys market. Market size of the global, regional, and country-level market has been provided.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global silicon alloys market. Key players operating in the global silicon alloys market include RFA International, OM Holdings Ltd., Dragon Northwest Ferroalloy Co.,Ltd., Kuwait United Chemalloys Manufacturing, DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd, Ferroglobe, SKP Group, ArcelorMittal, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Metal & Alloys Corporation, Elkem ASA, Georgian American Alloys, Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd, Pioneer Carbide Pvt. Limited, and Steelmin Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.



The global silicon alloys market has been segmented as follows:



Global Silicon Alloys Market, by Type

Ferrosilicon

Deoxidizers

Inoculants

Others (including Nodulizers)



Global Silicon Alloys Market, by Application

Carbon Steel & Other Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Electrical Steel

Cast Iron

Others (including Magnesium, Semiconductor-based Silicon, and Silicon Copper)



Global Silicon Alloys Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global silicon alloys market trends and shares from 2018 to 2029 to identify growth opportunities and analyze key market developments

The deoxidizer sub-segment accounts for a prominent share of the market due to high demand from the steel manufacturing industry

The stainless steel segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

The cost curve for silicon alloy production with a description of major cost components

List of key factors used to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the silicon alloys market at global, regional, and country levels

Insight on growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain of the market and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level



