Silicon Beach Software releases SaviDraw for Windows 10; first drawing program with voice commands as shortcuts

"When I discovered the voice shortcuts, I wasn't entirely sure how they would function in a drawing program," said early tester Jenna Mar of Columbus, Ohio. "But I quickly found them very useful, in ways that maybe Silicon Beach didn't anticipate. For example, I use them constantly to switch between tools so I don't lose my place in my drawing by moving my hand."

Drawing programs that are not designed for touch require keyboard modifiers as well as cursors that indicate a function. This is true of all legacy vector drawing programs for Windows. But this does not work with 2-in-1 detachable PCs when a keyboard is removed in order to operate in tablet mode. In SaviDraw, nothing requires a keyboard modifier, nor does the program rely on the look of cursors.

"The idea that got us started on SaviDraw was that there was a need for a drawing program designed to work well with touch . . . then we found out that Windows 10 has built-in voice recognition. I've been wanting to do voice commands for a long time," said Charlie Jackson, founder and CEO of Silicon Beach Software.

Another unique aspect of SaviDraw is the Path tool that replaces the traditional Pen tool found in every other drawing program. It is much easier to use because it allows users to draw out a curve that simply follows exactly where they draw. With a Pen tool, the user must drag the mouse from the right spot, then watch a curve contort in different directions as they move the mouse around, trying to get the desired curve.

SaviDraw is available exclusively in the Windows 10 Microsoft Store. The price is $US 19.99 and there is a free 15-day trial of the full version.

About Charlie Jackson

Founder and CEO Charlie Jackson is a software industry veteran. His first company published award-winning software for the Apple Macintosh in the first years of the Mac. In the 90s, he co-founded the company that originally created what is now Adobe Flash.

For more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Charlie_Jackson _(software )

About Silicon Beach Software

Silicon Beach Software is located in San Diego County, thus the name. SaviDraw is the company's first product.

Contact: Charlie Jackson, CEO

Phone: 858-602-1470 x310

Email: info@s-beach.com

Website: www.s-beach.com

SOURCE Silicon Beach Software

Related Links

https://www.s-beach.com/

