Silicon Carbide Fiber Market to record USD 775 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by an increase in demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector

The potential growth difference for the silicon carbide fiber market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 775 million. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by the vendors, retail sales of silicon carbide fiber, consumer base, adoption of the rate of silicon carbide fiber, the launch of new products, and other factors to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the global silicon carbide fiber market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the increase in the demand for silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace sector. Silicon carbide fibers exhibit various properties including high heat resistance, chemical stability, high modulus, lightweight, and durability, among others. This makes them ideal for use in a variety of aerospace applications. Some of the areas of applications include insulation for heat engines, nanotubes in turbines, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), and substitutes for metallic alloys. In addition, the growing focus on reducing the overall weight of the aircraft has increased the demand for advanced and lightweight materials such as silicon carbide fiber in the aerospace industry. All these factors are driving the growth of the global silicon carbide fiber market.

In addition, the high demand for advanced materials will further drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with silicon carbide fibers will challenge market growth.

The silicon carbide fiber market report is segmented by application (aerospace and defense, energy and power, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The demand for silicon carbide fiber is high in aerospace and defense applications. The introduction of stringent aviation emission standards and constant focus on optimizing the overall weight of aircraft manufacturers is driving the growth of the segment.

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The regional market will be driven by high investments in the aerospace and defense sector.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report here

Vendor Landscape:

The global silicon carbide fiber market is fragmented. Large and established vendors in the market sell and distribute their products extensively to customers across the world, while most smaller vendors are concentrated in local and regional markets. Vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, brand identity, and distribution channels. Some vendors are engaged in adopting different organic and inorganic strategies to increase their presence in the global silicon carbide fiber market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

American Elements

BJS Ceramics GmbH

BC Partners LLP

Calix Ceramic Solutions

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Free Form Fibers LLC

General Electric Co.

Insanco Inc.

Matech

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Stanford Advanced Materials

Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd.

TISICS Ltd.

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Ultramet

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Silicon Carbide Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 775 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, BC Partners LLP, Calix Ceramic Solutions, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Free Form Fibers LLC, General Electric Co., Insanco Inc., Matech, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Stanford Advanced Materials, Suzhou Saifei Group Co. Ltd., TISICS Ltd., Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., Ultramet, and Haydale Graphene Industries plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

