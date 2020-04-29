Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 4, 2020. Revenue was above the guidance range at $214.9 million, down from $219.4 million in the fourth quarter. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.05 and $0.69, respectively.

"Revenue for the first quarter ended stronger than expectations at $215 million, up 14 percent year-on-year," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "As we face the unprecedented COVID-19 challenge, the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners and communities remain a top priority. We believe we are well-positioned to navigate the pandemic and are thankful to have the collaboration tools and remote-working infrastructure in place to facilitate a relatively smooth transition as our global teams advance toward well-established goals."

"Our balance sheet remains healthy," added Tuttle. "We have seen minimal disruption to our supply chain and have benefitted from a having a fabless model. We believe our strategy targeting large, high-quality and diverse growth drivers in the IoT, communications infrastructure and electrification, combined with the industry-leading technologies we bring to bear, will continue to drive growth and improved profitability as we scale our business longer term."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue declined to $118 million , down 8% sequentially and up 11% year-on-year.

, down 8% sequentially and up 11% year-on-year. Infrastructure and Automotive revenue increased to $97 million , up 6% sequentially and 19% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.1%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $71 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $54 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.8%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.05 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.4%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $55 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $41 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 15.4%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.69 .

Product Results

Announced Secure Vault technology for the Wireless Gecko Series 2 platform combining advanced security software with physically unclonable function (PUF) hardware to deliver the industry's most comprehensive suite of security capabilities for IoT products.

Launched the EFR32MG22 SoC family targeting eco-friendly IoT products deployed in 15.4 mesh networks and optimized for Zigbee® Green Power applications including smart home sensors, lighting controls, and building and industrial automation.

Announced the EFR32FG22 SoC family delivering an optimal combination of security features, proprietary protocol support, software tools and energy efficiency to extend the life of products with limited battery or energy harvesting options such as those used by electronic shelf labels and industrial wireless sensor nodes.

Introduced a comprehensive IEEE 802.3bt-compliant Power over Ethernet (PoE) portfolio designed to reduce the cost and complexity of adding 90 W PoE to power sourcing equipment and powered devices.

Business Highlights

Announced the acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India , and extensive patent portfolio to expand Silicon Labs' leadership in IoT wireless technology.

, and extensive patent portfolio to expand Silicon Labs' leadership in IoT wireless technology. Hosted Silicon Labs' third Analyst Day at the company's global headquarters in Austin, Texas . This first-ever "virtual Analyst Day" attracted more than 250 attendees and enabled the leadership team to provide updates on Silicon Labs' strategy and longer-term growth potential.

. This first-ever "virtual Analyst Day" attracted more than 250 attendees and enabled the leadership team to provide updates on Silicon Labs' strategy and longer-term growth potential. Borrowed $310 million under an Amended Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo as a precautionary measure to increase Silicon Labs' cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Business Outlook

The following includes the expected impact of the acquisition of assets from Redpine Signals. The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $190 to $210 million, with IoT and Infrastructure & Automotive down, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.5%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $122 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.

GAAP diluted (loss) per share between $(0.26) and $(0.03) .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 61.0%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $92.5 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 10.5%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.45 and $0.68 .

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10141681. The replay will be available through May 29, 2020.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain, the impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

CONTACT: Jalene Hoover, +1 (512) 428-1610, [email protected]

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 4,

2020

March 30,

2019 Revenues $214,877

$188,113 Cost of revenues 85,711

72,239 Gross profit 129,166

115,874 Operating expenses:





Research and development 71,223

61,566 Selling, general and administrative 53,996

49,216 Operating expenses 125,219

110,782 Operating income 3,947

5,092 Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 3,251

2,823 Interest expense (5,541)

(4,997) Income before income taxes 1,657

2,918 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (587)

(2,480) Net income $ 2,244

$ 5,398







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.05

$ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.12







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 43,642

43,189 Diluted 44,388

43,716

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended April 4, 2020



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Acquisition

Related

Items

Restructuring

Charges

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$214,877





























































Gross margin

129,166

60.1%

$ 335

$ --

$ 151

$ 45

$129,697

60.4%

































Research and development

71,223

33.1%

7,370

7,167

--

1,434

55,252

25.7%

































Selling, general and administrative

53,996

25.2%

7,608

2,505

1,284

1,318

41,281

19.3%

































Operating income

3,947

1.8%

15,313

9,672

1,435

2,797

33,164

15.4%

































Non-GAAP

Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended April 4, 2020



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Acquisition

Related

Items*

Restructuring

Charges*

Non-cash

Interest

Expense*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure Net income

$ 2,244

$15,313

$9,672

$1,435

$2,797

$3,246

$(4,001)

$30,706

































Diluted shares outstanding

44,388

























44,388

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.05

























$ 0.69



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending July 4, 2020



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments*

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60.5%

0.5%

61.0%













Operating expenses

$122.0

$29.5

$92.5













Effective tax rate

0.0%

10.5%

10.5%













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(0.26)

$0.71

$0.45













Diluted earnings per share - high

$(0.03)

$0.71

$0.68



* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $13.7 million, intangible asset amortization of $13.0 million, acquisition related items of $2.9 million, restructuring charges of $1.2 million, and non-cash interest expense of $3.0 million, and associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



April 4,

2020

December 28,

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 615,770

$ 227,146 Short-term investments 442,493

498,825 Accounts receivable, net 74,620

75,639 Inventories 68,160

73,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,994

69,192 Total current assets 1,248,037

943,859 Property and equipment, net 136,391

135,939 Goodwill 398,402

398,402 Other intangible assets, net 124,604

134,279 Other assets, net 63,648

62,374 Total assets $1,971,082

$1,674,853







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 42,147

$ 38,899 Revolving line of credit 310,000

-- Deferred revenue and returns liability 23,365

19,251 Other current liabilities 71,221

79,551 Total current liabilities 446,733

137,701 Convertible debt 371,993

368,257 Other non-current liabilities 52,753

53,844 Total liabilities 871,479

559,802 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,670 and 43,496 shares issued and outstanding at April 4, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 116,553

133,793 Retained earnings 983,377

980,608 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (331)

646 Total stockholders' equity 1,099,603

1,115,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,971,082

$1,674,853

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



April 4,

2020

March 30,

2019

Operating Activities







Net income $ 2,244

$ 5,398

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 4,183

4,137

Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 9,827

10,320

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 3,736

3,321

Stock-based compensation expense 15,313

12,584

Deferred income taxes (2,364)

(3,530)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 1,542

3,323

Inventories 4,777

4,488

Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,576

6,410

Accounts payable 2,748

714

Other current liabilities and income taxes (9,134)

(15,996)

Deferred revenue and returns liability 4,114

1,477

Other non-current liabilities (862)

(631)

Net cash provided by operating activities 59,700

32,015











Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments (70,910)

(63,577)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 126,920

99,068

Purchases of property and equipment (4,135)

(3,874)

Purchases of other assets (370)

(414)

Net cash provided by investing activities 51,505

31,203











Financing Activities







Proceeds from revolving line of credit 310,000

--

Repurchases of common stock (16,287)

(15,004)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (16,294)

(14,113)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 277,419

(29,117)











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 388,624

34,101

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,146

197,043

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $615,770

$231,144



SOURCE Silicon Labs

Related Links

http://www.silabs.com

