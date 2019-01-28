Silicon Labs Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 29, 2018. Revenue in the fourth quarter fell short of the low end of guidance at $215.5 million, down from $230.2 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.35 and $0.91, respectively.

"We are proud of our performance in 2018, which was a strong year for Silicon Labs in many dimensions. We completed the successful acquisition of Z-Wave, strengthened our team, and grew our revenue and design wins to record levels," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Despite current volatility, we remain confident about our longer-term ability to outperform the market. We are focused on executing on our product roadmaps and converting a large pipeline of opportunities into additional wins and share gains. The technologies we are developing are enabling our customers to transform industries and improve lives."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue declined to $119 million , down 5% sequentially and up 9% year-on-year.

, down 5% sequentially and up 9% year-on-year. Infrastructure revenue declined to $46 million , down 13% sequentially and up 18% year-on-year.

, down 13% sequentially and up 18% year-on-year. Broadcast revenue declined to $35 million , down 3% sequentially and 3% year-on-year.

, down 3% sequentially and 3% year-on-year. Access revenue declined to $15 million , down 7% sequentially and 8% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.4%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $49 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 8.5%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.35 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $49 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19.6%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.91 .

Product Results

Launched the next-generation Z-Wave® 700 on the Wireless Gecko platform, building on Z-Wave's S2 security and interoperability framework, while improving energy efficiency and adding longer range RF capabilities.

Released new Bluetooth® 5.1 software for the Wireless Gecko platform with a direction finding feature that enables more precise indoor navigation and location services.

Expanded Silicon Labs' groundbreaking low-power Wi-Fi® portfolio of modules and transceivers designed specifically for the requirements of IoT applications.

Announced that Xiaomi, a leading IoT ecosystem provider in China , launched new smart lighting products based on Silicon Labs' Wireless Gecko SoCs and Bluetooth mesh software.

, launched new smart lighting products based on Silicon Labs' Wireless Gecko SoCs and Bluetooth mesh software. Tuya, a leading artificial intelligence and IoT (AIoT) platform provider in China , announced they are using the Wireless Gecko platform to enable their smart multiprotocol products to easily connect to multi-node mesh networks deployed in smart homes.

, announced they are using the Wireless Gecko platform to enable their smart multiprotocol products to easily connect to multi-node mesh networks deployed in smart homes. Announced a collaboration with Tile, makers of the world's best-selling Bluetooth location tracker, with Silicon Labs providing enabling software to its partners to support the expansion of Tile's ecosystem.

Collaborated with Cognosos to create a wireless networking device using Wireless Gecko SoCs to improve the management of automotive asset tracking.

Business Highlights

Added Christy Wyatt , CEO of Absolute Software Corporation and a thought leader in the cybersecurity industry, to Silicon Labs' board of directors.

, CEO of Absolute Software Corporation and a thought leader in the cybersecurity industry, to Silicon Labs' board of directors. Won the Global Semiconductor Alliance's "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" award for the fourth year in a row.

Honored at the 2018 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) in Shenzhen, China ; Tyson Tuttle named Executive of the Year, and Wireless Gecko won in the wireless product category.

Business Outlook

In light of macro uncertainty and volatility, the company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $183 to $193 million, with IoT, Infrastructure, Broadcast and Access down, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $114.0 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 10.0%.

GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.11) and $(0.01) .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $90.0 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 13.0%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.42 and $0.52 .

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10127685. The replay will be available through March 2, 2019.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 29,

2018

December 30,

2017

December 29,

2018

December 30,

2017 Revenues $215,534

$201,018

$868,267

$768,867 Cost of revenues 85,291

81,754

346,868

314,676 Gross margin 130,243

119,264

521,399

454,191 Operating expenses:













Research and development 62,933

52,735

238,347

209,491 Selling, general and administrative 48,948

40,139

197,844

159,726 Operating expenses 111,881

92,874

436,191

369,217 Operating income 18,362

26,390

85,208

84,974 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net (273)

1,963

6,647

6,057 Interest expense (4,991)

(4,863)

(19,694)

(14,128) Income before income taxes 13,098

23,490

72,161

76,903 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,047)

28,342

(11,430)

29,811 Net income (loss) $ 15,145

$ (4,852)

$ 83,591

$ 47,092















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.35

$ (0.11)

$ 1.94

$ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.35

$ (0.11)

$ 1.90

$ 1.09















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,109

42,656

43,159

42,446 Diluted 43,774

42,656

44,044

43,332

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended December 29, 2018







GAAP Measure

GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense

Intangible Asset

Amortization

Non-GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue



Revenues

$215,534





















































Gross margin

130,243

60.4%

$ 323

$ --

$130,566

60.6%

































Research and development

62,933

29.2%

6,413

7,760

48,760

22.6%

































Selling, general and administrative

48,948

22.7%

6,447

3,020

39,481

18.4%

































Operating income

18,362

8.5%

13,183

10,780

42,325

19.6%































































Non-GAAP

Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended December 29, 2018



GAAP

Measure

Stock

Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Termination Costs

and Fair Value

Adjustments *

Non-cash

Interest

Expense*

Income Tax

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Measure Net income

$15,145

$13,183

$10,780

$2,785

$2,880

$(4,777)

$39,996





























Diluted shares outstanding

43,774





















43,774





























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.35





















$ 0.91



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending

March 30, 2019



GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Measure Gross margin

60.0%

0.0%

60.0%













Operating expenses

$114

$24

$90













Effective tax rate

10.0%

3.0%

13.0%













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(0.11)

$0.53

$0.42













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - high

$(0.01)

$0.53

$0.52



Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



December 29,

2018

December 30, 2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,043

$ 269,366 Short-term investments 416,779

494,657 Accounts receivable, net 73,194

71,367 Inventories 74,972

73,132 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,650

39,120 Total current assets 826,638

947,642 Property and equipment, net 139,049

127,682 Goodwill 397,344

288,227 Other intangible assets, net 170,832

83,144 Other assets, net 90,491

88,387 Total assets $1,624,354

$1,535,082







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 41,171

$ 38,851 Deferred revenue and returns liability 22,494

-- Deferred income on shipments to distributors --

50,115 Other current liabilities 81,180

73,359 Total current liabilities 144,845

162,325 Convertible debt 354,771

341,879 Other non-current liabilities 57,448

77,862 Total liabilities 557,064

582,066 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,088 and 42,707 shares issued and outstanding at December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 107,517

102,862 Retained earnings 961,343

851,307 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,574)

(1,157) Total stockholders' equity 1,067,290

953,016 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,624,354

$1,535,082

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 29,

2018

December 30,

2017 Operating Activities





Net income $ 83,591

$ 47,092 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by

operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 15,912

14,766 Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 44,102

27,246 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 12,892

10,146 Stock-based compensation expense 50,077

44,752 Deferred income taxes (8,210)

(26,452) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 3,931

3,234 Inventories 7,660

(13,416) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,960)

25,266 Accounts payable 5,952

(468) Other current liabilities and income taxes (21,828)

61,924 Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability (6,202)

4,453 Other non-current liabilities (9,375)

(9,022) Net cash provided by operating activities 173,542

189,521







Investing Activities





Purchases of available-for-sale investments (395,904)

(636,363) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 474,129

294,452 Purchases of property and equipment (24,462)

(12,252) Purchases of other assets (11,063)

(4,960) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (239,729)

(15,168) Net cash used in investing activities (197,029)

(374,291)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net --

389,468 Payments on debt --

(72,500) Repurchases of common stock (39,276)

-- Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (19,483)

(15,753) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 13,303

11,815 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (3,380)

-- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (48,836)

313,030







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (72,323)

128,260 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 269,366

141,106 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $197,043

$269,366

