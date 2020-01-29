Silicon Labs Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019. Revenue was within the guidance range at $219.4 million, down from $223.3 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.22 and $0.84, respectively.

"Despite a challenging macro environment, we are pleased to have outperformed the market with secular growth drivers in IoT and Infrastructure providing some offset to macro weakness," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "IoT and Infrastructure now represent 80 percent of our total revenue mix, with each offering a double-digit growth opportunity backed by our large pipeline and strong market traction."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue declined to $128 million , down 1% sequentially and up 7% year-on-year.

, down 1% sequentially and up 7% year-on-year. Infrastructure revenue increased to $48 million , up 7% sequentially and 5% year-on-year.

, up 7% sequentially and 5% year-on-year. Broadcast revenue declined to $28 million , down 17% sequentially and 20% year-on-year.

, down 17% sequentially and 20% year-on-year. Access revenue increased to $15 million , up 4% sequentially and 1% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.7%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $69 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $51 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 6.0%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.22 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.9%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $52 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19.3%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.84 .

Product Results

Collaborated with the Z-Wave® Alliance to open the Z-Wave Specification as a ratified, multi-source wireless smart home standard available to all silicon and stack vendors for development.

Launched the Bluetooth® EFR32BG22 system-on-chip solution delivering a market-leading combination of security features, wireless performance, energy efficiency, and software tools and stacks to meet the demand for high-volume, battery-powered IoT products.

Partnered with Quuppa, a world leader in advanced location systems, to deliver a highly accurate indoor asset tracking solution combining Quuppa's Intelligent Location System with asset tags based on Silicon Labs' Bluetooth products.

Announced a collaboration with MicroEJ, a leader in trusted embedded environments, to provide an integrated Wi-Fi® solution to securely and cost effectively connect a wide range of IoT devices.

Collaborated with Keysight, a test and measurement solutions provider, to streamline the validation of timing solutions critical to system-level designs.

Business Highlights

Won the Global Semiconductor Alliance's (GSA) "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" award for the fifth year in a row.

Joined the Connected Home over IP project launched by Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee® Alliance to develop and promote standardization of the smart home ecosystem to increase compatibility among smart home products, driving adoption and growth in the industry.

To further accelerate smart home market growth, unveiled plans to host Silicon Labs' "Works With" Smart Home Conference in Austin , a premier, one-of-a-kind event to be held in September 2020 exclusively for smart home designers and developers interested in creating products that work with the world's largest smart home ecosystems.

Business Outlook

The company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $209 to $219 million, with Infrastructure up, Broadcast flat, and declines in IoT and Access, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 59.5%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $127 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate of 0.0%.

GAAP diluted (loss)/earnings per share between $(0.03) and $0.07 .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin between 59.5% and 60.0%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $97.5 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.5%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.57 and $0.67 .

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will," and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 28,

2019

December 29,

2018

December 28,

2019

December 29,

2018 Revenues $219,438

$215,534

$837,554

$868,267 Cost of revenues 86,167

85,291

327,270

346,868 Gross profit 133,271

130,243

510,284

521,399 Operating expenses:













Research and development 69,176

62,933

257,150

238,347 Selling, general and administrative 50,866

48,948

196,437

197,844 Operating expenses 120,042

111,881

453,587

436,191 Operating income 13,229

18,362

56,697

85,208 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,494

(273)

13,185

6,647 Interest expense (5,105)

(4,991)

(20,233)

(19,694) Income before income taxes 11,618

13,098

49,649

72,161 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,903

(2,047)

30,384

(11,430) Net income $ 9,715

$ 15,145

$ 19,265

$ 83,591















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.44

$ 1.94 Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.43

$ 1.90















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,450

43,109

43,346

43,159 Diluted 44,801

43,774

44,290

44,044

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

Three Months Ended December 28, 2019



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Acquisition

Related

Items

Restructuring

Charges

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$219,438





























































Gross margin

133,271

60.7%

$ 328

$ --

$ 55

$ --

$133,654

60.9%

































Research and

development

69,176

31.5%

7,157

7,145

--

2,847

52,027

23.7%

































Selling, general and

administrative

50,866

23.2%

7,273

2,494

950

791

39,358

17.9%

































Operating income

13,229

6.0%

14,758

9,639

1,005

3,638

42,269

19.3%

































Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

December 28, 2019



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Acquisition

Related

Items*

Restructuring

Charges*

Non-cash

Interest

Expense*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure Net income

$ 9,715

$14,758

$9,639

$1,005

$3,638

$3,001

$(3,918)

$37,838

































Diluted shares

outstanding

44,801

























44,801

































Diluted earnings

per share

$ 0.22

























$ 0.84





































* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending April 4, 2020



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

59.50%

0.25%

59.75%













Operating expenses

$127.0

$29.5

$97.5













Effective tax rate

0%

11.5%

11.5%













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(0.03)

$0.60

$0.57













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.07

$0.60

$0.67

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



December 28,

2019

December 29,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,146

$ 197,043 Short-term investments 498,825

416,779 Accounts receivable, net 75,639

73,194 Inventories 73,057

74,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,192

64,650 Total current assets 943,859

826,638 Property and equipment, net 135,939

139,049 Goodwill 398,402

397,344 Other intangible assets, net 134,279

170,832 Other assets, net 62,374

90,491 Total assets $1,674,853

$1,624,354







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 38,899

$ 41,171 Deferred revenue and returns liability 19,251

22,494 Other current liabilities 79,551

81,180 Total current liabilities 137,701

144,845 Convertible debt 368,257

354,771 Other non-current liabilities 53,844

57,448 Total liabilities 559,802

557,064 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,496 and 43,088 shares issued and outstanding at December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 133,793

107,517 Retained earnings 980,608

961,343 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 646

(1,574) Total stockholders' equity 1,115,051

1,067,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,674,853

$1,624,354

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 28,

2019

December 29,

2018 Operating Activities





Net income $ 19,265

$ 83,591 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 16,883

15,912 Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 39,584

44,102 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 13,485

12,892 Stock-based compensation expense 54,799

50,077 Deferred income taxes 23,048

(8,210) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,401)

3,931 Inventories 2,171

7,660 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,965

(4,960) Accounts payable 7,830

5,952 Other current liabilities and income taxes (6,826)

(21,828) Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability (3,243)

(6,202) Other non-current liabilities (7,038)

(9,375) Net cash provided by operating activities 166,522

173,542







Investing Activities





Purchases of available-for-sale investments (424,524)

(395,904) Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 344,937

474,129 Purchases of property and equipment (16,279)

(24,462) Purchases of other assets (8,396)

(11,063) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,510)

(239,729) Net cash used in investing activities (106,772)

(197,029)







Financing Activities





Payment of debt issuance costs (1,132)

-- Repurchases of common stock (26,716)

(39,276) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (16,295)

(19,483) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 14,496

13,303 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration --

(3,380) Net cash used in financing activities (29,647)

(48,836)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 30,103

(72,323) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197,043

269,366 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $227,146

$197,043

