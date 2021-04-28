Silicon Labs Announces Record Quarterly Revenue

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 3, 2021. Revenue exceeded the top end of our initial guidance at $255.5 million, up from $242.9 million in the fourth quarter. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.29 and $0.91, respectively.

"Despite significant supply constraints, strong bookings and durable demand momentum drove first quarter revenue to a new record of $255.5 million led by record revenue in IoT which grew 7% sequentially and 34% year-on-year," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "We continue to lead the market in wireless connectivity for a vast array of intelligent solutions. Last week's announcement to become a pure-play leader of intelligent, wireless connectivity for the IoT coupled with the global economic recovery from the pandemic fuels our excitement to capitalize on the massive growth opportunity in front of us."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue increased to $158.2 million , up 7% sequentially and 34% year-on-year.

, up 7% sequentially and 34% year-on-year. Infrastructure and Automotive revenue increased to $97.3 million , up 2% sequentially and flat year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 58.9%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $76 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $52 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 8.7%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.29 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.1%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $61 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $42 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 18.7%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.91 .

Product Highlights

Announced the extension of its award-winning xG22 platform with the launch of the EFM32PG22 (PG22), a new low-cost high performance 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs). The PG22 has an industry-leading combination of energy efficiency, performance and security ideally suited for rapid development of consumer and industrial applications with demanding size constraints and low power operational requirements. The PG22 is targeted at high volume, low-powered applications at a price point competitive with 8-bit offerings and which is form factor & code compatible with its wireless counterparts.

Introduced new SmartClock ™ features to its family of AEC-Q100 qualified Si5332-AM clock generators expanding the capabilities of the industry's broadest portfolio of silicon-based automotive timing solutions. The new SmartClock ™ technology actively monitors reference clocks to detect potential faults and provides built-in clock redundancy.

features to its family of AEC-Q100 qualified Si5332-AM clock generators expanding the capabilities of the industry's broadest portfolio of silicon-based automotive timing solutions. The new SmartClock technology actively monitors reference clocks to detect potential faults and provides built-in clock redundancy. Introduced the new Hi823Hx Gate Driver Board, an all-in-one isolation solution perfectly suited for the recently launched Wolfspeed WolfPACK™ power module. Wolfspeed power modules are used across numerous power applications, including EV chargers and motor drives in the industrial and automotive markets. Featuring the Si823Hx isolated gate driver and Si88xx digital isolator with integrated dc-dc converter, the board delivers excellent performance in a compact and cost-effective design, optimized for a wide range of modules.

Business Highlights

Business Outlook

The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $262 to $272 million, with IoT roughly flat to the first quarter, limited by supply, and Infrastructure & Automotive up, and estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin between 57% and 58%

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $130 million

GAAP effective tax rate of 7%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.28 and $0.38 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin between 57% and 58%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $104 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.5%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.98

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10154019. The replay will be available through May 5, 2021.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Skyworks asset purchase agreement; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the completion of such transaction; the effect of such transaction on the ability of Silicon Labs to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, advertisers, partners and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to such transaction; the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of such transaction, including with respect to receipt of required regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 3,

2021

April 4,

2020 Revenues $255,505

$214,877 Cost of revenues 104,922

85,711 Gross profit 150,583

129,166 Operating expenses:





Research and development 76,474

71,223 Selling, general and administrative 51,950

53,996 Operating expenses 128,424

125,219 Operating income 22,159

3,947 Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 2,875

3,251 Interest expense (11,324)

(5,541) Income before income taxes 13,710

1,657 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 201

(587) Net income $ 13,509

$ 2,244







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.05







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 44,160

43,642 Diluted 45,832

44,388

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended April 3, 2021



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$255,505













































Gross profit

150,583

58.9%

$ 337

$ --

$150,920

59.1%

























Research and development

76,474

29.9%

7,024

8,390

61,060

23.9%

























Selling, general and administrative

51,950

20.3%

6,466

3,315

42,169

16.5%

























Operating income

22,159

8.7%

13,827

11,705

47,691

18.7%

Non-GAAP

Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

April 3, 2021



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Investment

Fair Value

Adjustments*

Interest Expense Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure Net income

$13,509

$13,827

$11,705

$(1,801)

$9,307

$(4,856)

$41,691





























Diluted shares outstanding

45,832





















45,832





























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.29





















$ 0.91



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending July 3, 2021



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments*

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

57-58%

0%

57-58%













Operating expenses

$130

$26

$104













Effective tax rate

7%

4.5%

11.5%













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.28

$0.60

$0.88













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.38

$0.60

$0.98



* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $14 million, intangible asset amortization of $12 million, interest expense adjustments of $5 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



April 3,

2021

January 2,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,224

$ 202,720 Short-term investments 367,708

521,963 Accounts receivable, net 103,699

95,169 Inventories 79,244

66,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,056

89,307 Total current assets 860,931

975,821 Property and equipment, net 141,000

139,439 Goodwill 631,932

631,932 Other intangible assets, net 154,379

166,084 Other assets, net 82,381

80,211 Total assets $1,870,623

$1,993,487







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 68,998

$ 54,949 Current portion of convertible debt, net --

134,480 Deferred revenue and returns liability 13,450

12,986 Other current liabilities 68,351

82,083 Total current liabilities 150,799

284,498 Convertible debt, net 434,288

428,945 Other non-current liabilities 78,557

80,203 Total liabilities 663,644

793,646 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 44,749 and 43,925 shares issued and outstanding at April 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 199,576

204,359 Retained earnings 1,007,173

993,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income 226

1,814 Total stockholders' equity 1,206,979

1,199,841 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,870,623

$1,993,487

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 3,

2021

April 4,

2020

Operating Activities







Net income $ 13,509

$ 2,244

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 4,529

4,183

Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 11,705

9,827

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 6,456

3,736

Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3,370

--

Stock-based compensation expense 13,826

15,313

Deferred income taxes (3,197)

(2,364)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (8,530)

1,542

Inventories (12,626)

4,777

Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,621)

23,576

Accounts payable 14,116

2,748

Other current liabilities and income taxes (13,429)

(9,134)

Deferred revenue and returns liability 464

4,114

Other non-current liabilities (2,066)

(862)

Net cash provided by operating activities 14,506

59,700











Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments (8,251)

(70,910)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 161,392

126,920

Purchases of property and equipment (6,176)

(4,135)

Purchases of other assets (578)

(370)

Net cash provided by investing activities 146,387

51,505











Financing Activities







Proceeds from revolving line of credit --

310,000

Payments on debt (140,572)

--

Repurchases of common stock --

(16,287)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (17,817)

(16,294)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (158,389)

277,419











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,504

388,624

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 202,720

227,146

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $205,224

$615,770



SOURCE Silicon Labs

Related Links

http://www.silabs.com

