Silicon Labs Announces Record Revenue for Second Quarter 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported strong financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 3, 2021. Revenue exceeded the top of the guidance range at $278 million, and revenue from the Internet of Things business (IoT) ended at a record high of $169 million, up seven percent sequentially and 48 percent year-on-year. Second quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.44 and $1.05, respectively.

"We continue to capitalize on the increased adoption, growth and diversity of the global IoT market," said Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle. "Achieving another quarter of record revenue, robust bookings, and strong design wins amid a tight supply chain environment is a testament to our powerful development platform, performance-driven team, and purpose-oriented culture."

Earlier in the week, Silicon Labs accomplished another major milestone, completing the divestiture of its Infrastructure and Automotive (I&A) businesses to Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) for $2.75 billion in an all-cash transaction, the proceeds of which have been fully funded. Silicon Labs is now reporting revenue from the divested products as "discontinued operations" and from IoT as "continuing operations."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

IoT revenue from continuing operations increased to $169 million , up seven percent sequentially and 48 percent year-on-year

, up seven percent sequentially and 48 percent year-on-year I&A revenue from discontinued operations increased to $108 million , up 11 percent sequentially and 16 percent year-on-year

Results from continuing operations on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 56.8%

GAAP R&D expenses were $65 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $43 million

GAAP operating loss as a percentage of revenue was (6.8)%

GAAP loss per share was $(0.41)

Results from continuing operations on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.9%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $51 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 6.6%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.16

Innovations and Achievements

Completed smooth transition of the infrastructure and automotive business to Skyworks Solutions, positioning Silicon Labs as a pure-play leader in secure, intelligent wireless connectivity.





Continued to drive the IoT industry forward by contributing more than 20 percent of the source code and launching new products for Matter, which simplifies the complexities of secure, reliable wireless connectivity for both developers and consumers.





Collaborated with fellow IoT leader, Wirepas, to launch a connected solution for asset tracking and building automation. Wirepas chose Silicon Labs for its integrated hardware and software platform, ultra-low power chips and affordable solutions.





Remained steadfast in our dedication to environmental sustainability and passion for supporting local communities by becoming the first corporation to join the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad's new Smart City Living Lab, which focuses R&D on devices that improve life in densifying cities.





Demonstrated we are passionate about connecting more than "things" and announced the annual WorksWith conference, which connects developers and business leaders to the information, experts, and technology needed to go from IoT idea to award-winning innovation.

Business Outlook

The company expects third quarter revenue from continuing operations to be in the range of $170 to $180 million. The company also estimates the following results from continuing operations:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin between 57% and 57.5%

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $116 million

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately (11)%

GAAP diluted loss per share to be in the range of a $(0.56) to $(0.46)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin between 57% and 58%

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $93 million

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 14%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.10 and $0.20

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CST today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. The company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through August 4, 2021 online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 10158301.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the effect of the Skyworks transaction on the ability of Silicon Labs to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, advertisers, partners and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to such transaction; the timing and scope of anticipated share repurchases and/or dividends; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. The level of share repurchases and/or dividends depends on market conditions and the level of other uses of cash. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3,

2021

July 4,

2020

July 3,

2021

July 4,

2020 Revenues $169,492

$114,350

$327,349

$232,368 Cost of revenues 73,194

47,771

139,297

96,942 Gross profit 96,298

66,579

188,052

135,426 Operating expenses:













Research and development 64,832

57,992

128,847

115,702 Selling, general and administrative 42,953

40,350

85,407

84,802 Operating expenses 107,785

98,342

214,254

200,504 Operating loss (11,487)

(31,763)

(26,202)

(65,078) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 647

3,267

3,522

6,518 Interest expense (6,486)

(11,778)

(17,810)

(17,319) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (17,326)

(40,274)

(40,490)

(75,879) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,165

(4,229)

3,157

(8,443) Loss from continuing operations (18,491)

(36,045)

(43,647)

(67,436) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 38,423

34,222

77,088

67,857















Net income (loss) $ 19,932

$ (1,823)

$ 33,441

$ 421















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ (0.41)

$ (0.82)

$ (0.98)

$ (1.54) Net income $ 0.44

$ (0.04)

$ 0.75

$ 0.01















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ (0.41)

$ (0.82)

$ (0.98)

$ (1.54) Net income $ 0.44

$ (0.04)

$ 0.73

$ 0.01















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 44,803

43,761

44,481

43,699 Diluted 45,756

43,761

45,794

44,219

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income Statement

Items – Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended July 3, 2021



GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue



Stock Compensation

Expense

Intangible Asset

Amortization



Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$169,492





















































Gross profit

96,298

56.8%



$199

$ --



$96,497

56.9%





























Research and development

64,832

38.3%



5,488

8,184



51,160

30.2%





























Selling, general and administrative

42,953

25.3%



5,565

3,267



34,121

20.1%





























Operating income (loss)

(11,487)

(6.8)%



11,252

11,451



11,216

6.6%

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

– Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended July 3, 2021



GAAP Measure

Stock

Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Investment

Fair Value

Adjustments*

Interest Expense Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure Loss from continuing operations

$(18,491)

$11,252

$11,451

$(236)

$4,992

$(1,500)

$7,468





































Dilutive Securities Excluded From GAAP Measure Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

44,803

953

45,756





























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.41)





















$ 0.16





























* Represents pre-tax amounts



Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

– Net Income

Three Months Ended

July 3, 2021



GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Disposition

Related

Items*

Investment

Fair Value

Adjustments*

Interest

Expense Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

Measure Net income

$19,932

$13,644

$11,562

$3,195

$(236)

$4,992

$(4,818)

$48,271

































Diluted shares outstanding

45,756

























45,756

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.44

























$ 1.05

































* Represents pre-tax amounts

































Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending October 2, 2021



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments*

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

57% - 57.5%

0% - 0.5%

57% - 58%













Operating expenses

$116

$23

$93













Effective tax rate

(11)%

25%

14%













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(0.56)

$0.66

$0.10













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - high

$(0.46)

$0.66

$0.20



* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $12.8 million, intangible asset amortization of $11.1 million, interest expense adjustments of $5.1 million and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



July 3,

2021

January 2,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,084

$ 202,720 Short-term investments 314,183

521,963 Accounts receivable, net 99,546

95,169 Inventories 52,269

47,861 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,378

87,103 Current assets held for sale 297,543

21,005 Total current assets 1,161,003

975,821 Property and equipment, net 139,362

135,803 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 140,581

163,483 Other assets, net 78,667

76,675 Non-current assets held for sale --

265,316 Total assets $1,896,002

$1,993,487







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 70,820

$ 54,949 Current portion of convertible debt, net --

134,480 Deferred revenue and returns liability 12,811

12,986 Other current liabilities 70,552

81,650 Current liabilities held for sale 699

433 Total current liabilities 154,882

284,498 Convertible debt, net 439,654

428,945 Other non-current liabilities 73,712

79,752 Non-current liabilities held for sale --

451 Total liabilities 668,248

793,646 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 44,764 and 43,925 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 200,716

204,359 Retained earnings 1,027,105

993,664 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (71)

1,814 Total stockholders' equity 1,227,754

1,199,841 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,896,002

$1,993,487

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

July 3,

2021

July 4,

2020

Operating Activities







Net income $ 33,441

$ 421

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:







Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (77,088)

(67,857)

Depreciation of property and equipment 8,184

7,711

Amortization of intangible assets and other assets 22,902

20,486

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 11,822

8,359

Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3,370

3,685

Stock-based compensation expense 22,620

24,461

Deferred income taxes (5,644)

1,177

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (4,377)

7,070

Inventories (4,447)

8,021

Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,489)

22,976

Accounts payable 14,711

(769)

Other current liabilities and income taxes (10,626)

(15,480)

Deferred revenue and returns liability (175)

6,678

Other non-current liabilities (3,464)

1,146

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 5,740

28,085











Investing Activities







Purchases of marketable securities (80,426)

(199,347)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities 286,649

255,112

Purchases of property and equipment (10,779)

(9,051)

Purchases of other assets (578)

(820)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired --

(316,809)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 194,866

(270,915)











Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of debt --

845,000

Payments on debt (140,572)

(597,446)

Repurchases of common stock (18,982)

(16,287)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (19,732)

(16,756)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 8,388

7,757

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (170,898)

222,268











Discontinued Operations







Operating activities 72,674

72,418

Investing activities (2,018)

(1,343)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 70,656

71,075











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 100,364

50,513

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 202,720

227,146

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $303,084

$277,659



