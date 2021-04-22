Silicon Labs Appoints Matt Johnson to President

"Since 2018, I've partnered with Matt on building and scaling our wireless connectivity business to serve a wide variety of growth markets, including home automation, personal medical, smart cities, and industrial IoT," said Tuttle. "I'm extremely confident in Matt's expertise and ability to manage the company's day-to-day business and product development efforts. He will continue to play a central role in our company's growth and focus the organization even more on accelerating our IoT market leadership."

"Silicon Labs is the leader of intelligent connectivity with the unmatched breadth and depth of our wireless portfolio, world's most secure IoT platform, and strong ecosystem, which includes tens of thousands of customers and hundreds of strategic partners," said Johnson. "According to industry estimates, our products and technologies will address a $10 billion market by 2023, and I'm excited to rally our entire organization around this substantial growth opportunity."

Johnson joined Silicon Labs in 2018 as senior vice president and general manager of IoT products. Prior to joining Silicon Labs, he served as senior vice president and general manager of automotive processing products and software development at NXP Semiconductors and Freescale Semiconductor. Johnson also served as senior vice president and general manager of mobile solutions at Fairchild Semiconductor. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering technology from the University of Maine and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and Stanford University. Johnson currently serves on the board of trustees for the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

