Silicon Labs to Host Medical IoT Panel Moderated by Stacey on IoT at Works With 2021

If you are media interested in attending the Works With 2021 press conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00 AM CT, please register here.

About Works With

Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

