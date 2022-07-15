Silicon Metal Market Key Players Analysis, Gross Revenue, Trends, Size, Application, Gross Margin And Is Expected To Grow USD USD 10.27 Billion by 2029

SYDNEY, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Silicon Metal Market" the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Silicon Metal report acts as a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is affecting this industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will desire to buy. The research study carried out in this global Silicon Metal market analysis report covers the local, regional as well as global market.

Global silicon metal market was valued at USD 6.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Overview:-

Silicon metal is basically a refined version of silica by thermally reducing quartz in a Submerged Arc Furnace (SAF) together with a reducing chemical. Metal silicon and industrial silicon are other names for it. Calcium, iron, and aluminum make up the majority of its chemical make-up. Metallic silicon can be classified into many classes, including 553, 441, 411, 421, 3303, and so on, depending on its Fe, Al, and Ca content.

According to OICA, output of automobiles increased by 3% from 2020 to 80,145,988 units in 2021. Making cars more fuel-efficient and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are top priorities for automakers. The aluminum-silicon alloy is the best choice for addressing these criteria because of its resistance to corrosion, low wear rates, and minimal thermal expansion. As a result, the demand for aluminum-silicon alloys will rise along with the manufacturing of automobiles, which would further increase the demand for silicon metals.

The Major Players Covered in the Global Silicon Metal Market are:

Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Cree, Inc. (U.S.)

ROHM Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Microsemi (U.S.)

STMelectronics ( Switzerland )

) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

) Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) Microchip Technology Inc.,(U.S)

Grindwell Norton Limited ( India )

) Dow (U.S.)

CUMI ( India )

) Entegris (U.S.)

Recent Development

In April 2020, Elkem ASA has now finalised the previously announced acquisition of Polysil, a renowned Chinese silicone elastomer and resins material firm. In addition to silicone products for electronics and medical uses, Polysil is a world leader in silicones for baby care and food-grade applications. Polysil and Elkem's complementing product and market positions offer a strong platform for further specialisation and expansion in China and internationally.

In December 2021, The Norwegian Research Council has awarded Elkem NOK 16 billion to develop a new silicon manufacturing strategy that completely eliminates all direct CO2 emissions. This might be a game-changer for the global silicon sector. The business might offer the technology to other businesses, enabling silicon to be produced globally with the least amount of climatic and environmental impact.

Opportunities

Developments and Increasing Strategies by Manufacturers

Furthermore, various developments by market players and significant investments in research and development activities that further enhance product applications extend profitable opportunities to market players from 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increasing attention of manufacturers towards sustainability and cost-efficiency will encourage inventors to find more creative and economical ways to produce silicon, which will further expand the future growth of the silicon metal market.

Silicon Metal Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Usage of Silicon Metal

The silicon metal serves as the foundation for many items; therefore, the industrial and consumer sectors depend heavily on it. The majority of silicon metal produced today goes toward making aluminum alloys, accounting for most of the total production. Both automotive and aeronautical products are made from aluminum alloys. The addition of silicon increases the alloy's strength, cast ability, and brittleness, enabling it to be used for a wider variety of high-performance components. The usage of aluminum-based materials as substitutes for heavier steel or iron parts in automotive applications has increased, which has resulted in a large increase in silicon demand in the transportation industry. As a result, the market is projected to have an accelerated growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the presence of a large aluminum alloy manufacturing base will further propel the silicon metal market growth rate. Additionally, the expanding solar and semiconductor industry will also drive market value growth. Silicon metal is a great insulator in controlled conditions and offers the necessary conductive efficiency. The market is expanding due to a growing concentration of defense and aerospace elastomers business owners and other industry experts on enhancing the technologies made possible by incorporating silicon metal. The lightweight aircraft trend, which will further affect business emergence during the projection period, is what is driving the silicon metal industry's booming market. The expansion of the building and construction industry is also further projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Silicon Metal Market

The silicon metal market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Metallurgy Grade

Chemical Grade

Application

Aluminum Alloys

Semiconductors

Solar Panels

Stainless Steel

Other Applications





