Silicon Motion Launches SM768 with InstantView™ Technology, Enabling the Ultimate Ease-of-Use Docking Experience

MILPITAS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing controller solutions for graphics display and NAND storage, today announced the launch of the SM768 graphics display SoC with InstantView Driverless Docking Technology, a newly patented ground-breaking technology that lets users mirror the screen of any laptop or Android phone to display presentations without downloading a driver.

Silicon Motion developed InstantView to provide an ease-of-use solution that simplifies the process of mirroring a PC or handset screen on a large presentation display using USB ports. With the newly introduced SM768 with InstantView, users no longer need to download additional drivers to mirror their screens, alleviating the frustrating and often confusing limitations corporate IT departments place on downloading and loading non-compliant software. InstantView also brings the benefit of improving productivity for people working or studying from home. And the supported dual display capability makes group video conference more intuitive and efficient.

"SM768 with InstantView is a major technological breakthrough that radically simplifies the process of setting up devices for monitor displays," said Robert Fan, President of Silicon Motion USA. "With InstantView, any laptop or Android handset can connect to a display in conference rooms, classrooms, or anywhere a group needs to see a larger screen, without having to load software drivers. It's now easier than ever to plug and display."

InstantView is fast, versatile and easy to use. InstantView works with any laptop USB port (USB-C/A) or Android phone USB-C/micro/mini port to dock and mirror their screen for display. When a device is docked, the InstantView app pops up automatically, and users can start (and stop) mirroring from their device with a single click. The app works with standard or guest users without requiring administrator rights. It also supports regular docking mode with driver and extended displays.

"IT administrators are often times faced with presentation device display compatibility issues, but our new Driver-Less Dock was created to ease this struggle," stated Tenny Sin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accell. "With InstantView, users can immediately and safely access monitors without IT intervention to install a driver, saving them time and allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks."

SM768 Product features include:

Supports dual displays, up to 4K Ultra High Definition

Content Adaptive Technology (CAT) hardware codec for high efficiency display, reducing CPU loading by up to 70%

Smooth 4K video playback and low latency

On-chip DRAM options for small form factor designs and reduced system BOM cost

In addition to the consumers and workplace, SM768 with InstantView technology is an optimal solution for educators and hospitality workers. In today's modern classroom, teachers need to display their laptops on their screen constantly. Additionally, students often need to display their work during presentations to their peers. With InstantView, teachers and students can display instantly, without the need for a specific type of computer or driver installation on any laptop - making the presentation process smoother. Hotel owners recognize travelers are requiring more advanced in-room smart TV and tablet technology as travelers want to display their laptop screen on a TV or larger monitor, but all too often this is a technical challenge. InstantView driverless docking technology allows users to display from any laptop, without tedious driver installation for on- the-go displaying.

SM768's InstantView technology is available now in the following products:

Accell K31G2- 001B Driver-Less USB Docking Station

https://www.accellww.com/products/accell-driver-less-dock

https://www.accellww.com/products/accell-driver-less-dock WavLink WL-UG76PD2 USB-C 4K Dual Display Universal Docking Station with Power Delivery

https://www.wavlink.com/en_us/product/WL-UG76PD2.html

https://www.wavlink.com/en_us/product/WL-UG76PD2.html Unitek D1011B USB-C 8-in-1 Docking Station

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082D28CJY/

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying graphics display SoC and NAND flash controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in smartphones, PCs, commercial and industrial applications. Customers in a wide variety of industries adopt our solutions for great performance and excellent value. We ship chipsets to Docking, Server, Industrial PC, Factory Automation, POS, Healthcare, Video Wall and other customers worldwide. For further information about Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

