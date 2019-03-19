Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market to Witness Boost Owing to Enhanced Usage in Consumer Electronic Devices: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global silicon on insulator (SOI) market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Silicon on insulator (SOI) is a semiconductor fabrication technology that uses pure crystal silicon oxide and silicon for microchips and integrated circuits. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of silicon on insulator (SOI) market are the rising use of SOI wafers in customer electronic devices and offers the high performance and low operating voltage. However, the lack of intellectual property ecosystems and the lack of knowledge may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Market of silicon on insulator (SOI) in-depth is segmented based on product type, wafer size, application, and region. Image sensing, RF FEM, optical communication, MEMS, power, and other product types could be explored in silicon on insulator (SOI) market in the forecast period. Based on the wafer size, 300 mm, 200 mm, and less than 200 mm could classify silicon on insulator (SOI) in-depth in the forecast period. The 300 mm sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

The market may be categorized based on applications like telecommunications, automotive, photonics, computing and mobile, entertainment and gaming, and others could be explored in the forecast period. The automotive sector may account for the significant share of silicon on insulator (SOI) market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the growing number of manufacturers investing in driverless cars and ADAS. Silicon on insulator (SOI) market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the significant market share of silicon on insulator (SOI) in-depth and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of several consumer electronic industries, wafer and foundry players, and smartphone manufacturers. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of silicon on insulator (SOI) in this region.

The key players of silicon on insulator (SOI) market are Murata Manufacturing, Soitec, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Shin-Etsu Chemical, TowerJazz, GlobalWafers, STMicroelectronics N.V., SUMCO, GlobalFoundries, and Simgui. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

