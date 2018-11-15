Silicon Valley Bank Appoints Gagan Kanjlia as Chief Product Officer

"We are excited to welcome Gagan Kanjlia to lead product strategy at SVB," said Mike Descheneaux, President of Silicon Valley Bank. "Gagan brings a wide breadth of experience in digital financial services and will be instrumental as we evolve our product set to meet the needs of our innovative clients."

Kanjlia joins SVB from OnDeck, an online lending provider for small businesses, where he led all credit and channel management products. Previously, he worked at Capital One, where he co-founded the Capital One Garage, a corporate internal incubator for Capital One Financial Services, ran digital product efforts for the auto finance and home loans divisions, and built out the digital product practice for Capital One Financial Services. With 20 years of product, marketing and engineering experience, Kanjlia has launched national scale platforms and products in the financial services industry, including the second largest digital-only bank in the US, the first banking product that earned customers airline miles for saving, an end-to-end mobile mortgage origination experience, and the first auto buying business model that combined car search and financing.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For 35 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

©2018 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (Nasdaq: SIVB).

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank

Related Links

http://www.svb.com

